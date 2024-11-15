FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA 30+ Point Scorers on 11/15/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook teamed up with The Ringer for a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a pre-live "To Score 30+ Points" wager for any NBA games taking place November 15th, 2024!

Friday's slate features 12 games, with the largest total belonging to a 7:40pm ET clash between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. With an over/under set at 241.5, there are several players that could potentially get to 30 points.

Jordan Poole (+390 odds to score 30+ points) leads the visitors with 22.2 points per game, and he's the only Wizard to score 30 points in a game this season. Kyle Kuzma (+800) led the team with 11 such games last season.

Hakws guard Trae Young (+170) has the ninth-most 30-point games (4) in the NBA and is averaging 23.9 per game. Jalen Johnson (+600) is averaging 19 points per game and has scored 29 points twice.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Trae Young +170 Jordan Poole +390 Jalen Johnson +600 Kyle Kuzma +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

That is just one of the 12 games eligible for this promotion. Odds subject to change.

For a full list of NBA 30+ point scorer odds, visit the NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a pre-live "To Score 30+ Points" wager on any NBA game taking place on November 15th, 2024.

All "To Score 30+ Points" markets can be found HERE.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of "To Score 30+ Points".

There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 11/15/24

Here are the NBA games being played on November 15th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under 76ers at Magic -2.0 +112 -132 208.5 Heat at Pacers -4.5 +166 -198 228.5 Pistons at Raptors +1.5 -130 +110 224.5 Wizards at Hawks -9.5 +340 -430 241.5 Bulls at Cavaliers -10.0 +400 -520 238.5 Lakers at Spurs +3 -142 +120 227 Nets at Knicks -9.5 +330 -420 215.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 10:00 PM ET on November 15th, 2024.

