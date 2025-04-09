FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/9/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,500) -- Luka Doncic was ejected from Tuesday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it just so happens that Doncic will face the Dallas Mavericks (his former team) on the road for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers following his early exit. Doncic produced 68 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his first meeting versus the Mavericks, and Dallas is sitting at 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Keon Ellis ($4,900) -- The Sacramento Kings have already ruled out Malik Monk for Wednesday's clash against the Denver Nuggets, paving the way for Keon Ellis to start and see extended minutes. Along with the Kings-Nuggets showdown having the highest total on the slate, Ellis should thrive versus a Denver squad that is 21st in adjusted defensive rating (115.3) and 21st in steal rate allowed (8.7%).

Jalen Pickett ($4,100) -- With Jamal Murray being listed as doubtful on Wednesday, Jalen Pickett could draw his fourth start in Denver's last five games, and he recently tallied 45.2 FDPs in one of those outings. On the season, the Kings are 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.6%) and 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.2%).

Others to Consider

Tyler Herro ($9,200) -- The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls both have a 36-43 record entering Wednesday's slate, so Wednesday's bout between the two teams will have playoff implications. Besides the Bulls permitting the 5th-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.9) over their last 30 contests, they play at the 3rd-fastest pace and are 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.7), making Tyler Herro a viable target in what is expected to be an ultra-competitive game.

Keyonte George ($6,100) -- While Keyonte George would receive a boost in usage and could possibly start if Isaiah Collier is unable to play due to a hamstring injury, George has contributed 31-plus FDPs in four of his last six outings. With three games remaining on their schedule, the Portland Trail Blazers are coughing up the 7th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.3), and they are 29th in steal rate allowed (9.4%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($8,800) -- Kawhi Leonard got a rest day on Tuesday on the front leg of a back-to-back, so we should expect him to return on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. Aside from the Los Angeles Clippers looking to hold onto a top-four seed in the Western Conference down the stretch, Leonard has supplied 45-plus FDPs in four of his last seven starts.

Zach LaVine ($7,600) -- Firing head coach Mike Malone isn't going to magically fix the Nuggets' woeful defense, and Zach LaVine has caught fire in recent games, notching 38-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings. LaVine should continue putting up notable numbers on Wednesday, especially with Denver operating at the 7th-fastest pace and ranking 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Justin Champagnie ($5,500) -- Amid injuries and the Washington Wizards lacking interest in winning games down the stretch, Justin Champagnie has gotten more run recently, resulting in him scoring 33-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. As the regular season winds down, the Philadelphia 76ers are 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed (57.3%) and 29th in three-point percentage allowed (38.0%).

Others to Consider

DeMar DeRozan ($8,200) -- In addition to LaVine improving his production recently, DeMar DeRozan has also been trending upward, accruing 45-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests. We've seen DeRozan take on more of a facilitating role in recent outings, and the Nuggets are 30th in assist rate allowed (67.0%), while they are also ceding the 3rd-most FDPs per game to SFs (46.3) across their last 30 games.

Brice Sensabaugh ($5,000) -- While I could have interest in the wings on the Trail Blazers -- depending on how their injury news shakes out -- Brice Sensabaugh figures to continue getting plenty of minutes for the Jazz amid their long list of injuries. Sensabaugh has notched 25-plus FDPs in two of his last four appearances, and Portland is 18th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.4%) and 23rd in free throw rate allowed (25.5%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- In his first game since the Nuggets fired head coach Mike Malone, Nikola Jokic is set to face a Kings team that is 26th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.4%) and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.0%). Across his first three meetings versus Sacramento this season, Jokic is averaging 25.7 PPG, 17.0 RPG, and 12.0 APG, and he's posted 83-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts.

Donovan Clingan ($6,400) -- There isn't a team that has surrendered more FDPs per game to Cs (59.7) this season than the Jazz, which puts rookie Donovan Clingan on our radar in Wednesday's matchup. Clingan has recorded 33-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings, and Utah is 29th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.6%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.2%).

Adem Bona ($6,300) -- Adem Bona has undoubtedly taken advantage of getting more playing time down the stretch for the 76ers, producing 32-plus FDPs in five of his last six outings. Additionally, the Wizards are giving up the 2nd-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.5), and they are also 30th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.7%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.1%).

Others to Consider

Bam Adebayo ($8,900) -- Following a one-game absence from Miami's lineup, Bam Adebayo should feast against a Chicago team that is allowing the fifth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.9). Aside from Adebayo logging 48-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests, the Bulls are 19th in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.3%) and 23rd in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Alex Sarr ($6,600) -- After a five-game stretch where he scored fewer than 27 FDPs in each contest, Alex Sarr exploded for 49.4 FDPs on Tuesday, and he has a favorable matchup versus Philly on Wednesday. The 76ers are currently sitting at 28th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.0%), 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.1%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.3%).

