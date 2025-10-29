FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 10/29/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Ja Morant ($8,300) -- Although Jamal Murray ($8,100) also sticks out in this salary range, Wednesday's Memphis Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns matchup has the highest total on the slate and a narrow spread, making Ja Morant a standout option. On top of the Suns ranking 28th in adjusted defensive rating (118.0) so far, Morant owns the fifth-highest usage rate (34.7%) in the league through his first four starts.

Jrue Holiday ($6,500) -- Jrue Holiday has immediately become a key contributor for the Portland Trail Blazers, and he's supplied 33-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in each of his first four starts ahead of a meeting with the Utah Jazz. Utah is currently 29th in adjusted defensive rating (118.3) and 26th in steal rate allowed (10.1%), so Holiday can accumulate a decent amount of FDPs via steals.

Ben Sheppard ($4,500) -- Amid all the injuries the Indiana Pacers are dealing with, Ben Sheppard is expected to start on Wednesday, and he's posted 22-plus FDPs in two of his first three outings this year. In addition to Sheppard, RayJ Dennis ($4,800) is another guard on the Pacers who could get a decent amount of playing time on a shorthanded team, making both of them viable salary-saving options.

Others to Consider

Devin Booker ($9,100) -- On the other side of the Grizzlies-Suns matchup, Devin Booker will play in a pace-up spot against a Memphis team that is 20th in adjusted defensive rating (115.0).

Tre Jones ($6,100) -- Until Coby White returns, Tre Jones should continue starting for the Chicago Bulls, and he's averaging 39.4 FDPs per game due to notching three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in three consecutive contests.

Wings

Top Priorities

Austin Reaves ($9,300) -- Austin Reaves' salary continues to rise with Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined, but he's scored 54-plus FDPs in back-to-back starts for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are likely going to have a thin rotation again on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Reaves has now earned the 13th-highest usage rate (32.0%) in the league so far.

Deni Avdija ($7,800) -- Deni Avdija is going to be overlooked on plenty of slates, but he's averaging 37.7 FDPs per game across his first four starts in 2025, and he contributes in a variety of categories. As mentioned above, the Jazz have a woeful defense, and the Portland-Utah clash has a fairly high total and tight spread, making it a solid DFS environment to target.

Jaden McDaniels ($5,800) -- With Anthony Edwards sidelined for the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels is going to have to contribute more on the offensive end of the floor, and he just tallied 40.1 FDPs in Edwards' absence on Monday. McDaniels has recorded multiple stocks in three of his first four starts, and the Lakers are 22nd or worse in steal and block rate allowed.

Others to Consider

Jalen Johnson ($8,400) -- Jalen Johnson's rebound upside has taken a slight hit with Kristaps Porzingis joining the Atlanta Hawks, but he's still scored 44-plus FDPs in two of his three outings, and the Nets are 23rd or worse in steal and block rate allowed.

Grayson Allen ($5,700) -- Assuming Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green remain out for the Suns, Grayson Allen has tallied 32-plus FDPs in three of his first four starts. If you need to save even more salary, Jake LaRavia ($4,300), Terance Mann ($4,000), and Josh Minott ($4,000) are all risky options but could start for their respective teams.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,100) -- I don't expect Nikola Jokic to continue having the same usage rate (22.8%) as Klay Thompson, and he's still recorded a triple-double in each of his three starts to begin the season en route to 60.6 FDPs per game. Along with expecting Jokic's usage to increase, the New Orleans Pelicans are 27th in adjusted defensive rating (116.8) and 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (70.9%).

Julius Randle ($7,900) -- Even before Anthony Edwards suffered an injury, Julius Randle was playing fantastic basketball, and he's now the primary option for the Timberwolves. Randle has produced 44.2 FDPs per game, and he'll take on one of his former teams on Wednesday.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,600) -- Despite coming off the bench for the Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt has logged 26-plus minutes in back-to-back games. Vanderbilt is coming off a performance where he accrued a season-high 36.1 FDPs, and we know he can rack up stocks at a high rate in any matchup if he can remain out of foul trouble.

Others to Consider

Onyeka Okongwu ($6,500) -- Onyeka Okongwu is getting similar minutes as Porzingis to begin the year despite being a bench player, and he's now earned a double-double in back-to-back games while posting 34.8 FDPs per game.

Jarace Walker ($4,800) -- With Obi Toppin missing time for the Pacers, Jarace Walker should get more run as one of Indiana's first players off the bench in a thin rotation.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.