FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/8/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,000) -- Stephen Curry was surprisingly held to just 3 points and 13.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) in the Golden State Warriors' most recent game, but I'm expecting him to bounce back in a big way on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns. Besides the fact that the Warriors could still improve their seeding for the playoffs, the Suns are 19th in steal rate allowed (8.5%), 19th in three-point rate allowed (42.8%), and 27th in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%)

Darius Garland ($7,500) -- With Donovan Mitchell ruled out for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland should be the primary ball handler against a Chicago Bulls team that operates at the second-fastest pace in the league. Aside from Chicago giving up the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.1) this season, they are also 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.0%).

Reece Beekman ($3,900) -- The Brooklyn Nets aren't in playoff contention, which has led to players like Reece Beekman getting extended run down the stretch. Beekman made his first start of the season in Brooklyn's last contest due to D'Angelo Russell being sidelined, and the 23-year-old guard responded by logging 33.3 FDPs in 35 minutes of action.

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400) -- Only the Utah Jazz are permitting more FDPs per game to PGs (55.1) than the Washington Wizards (53.3), and Tyrese Haliburton has notched 45-plus FDPs in five of his last eight outings. In addition to Washington playing at the 4th-fastest pace, they are ranked 26th in three-point percentage (36.7%), 24th in assist rate allowed (65.3%), and 26th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Antonio Reeves ($4,400) -- Antonio Reeves has been a bit volatile amid his recent stretch of increased minutes, but he's coming off a performance where he scored 30.4 FDPs, and he's started in three of his last four appearances. If Reeves starts and/or gets 25-plus minutes on Tuesday, he should return decent value against a Nets team that is 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.5%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,300) -- The Western Conference is a tight race, with the No. 3 and No. 8 seeds separated by two games, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are among the four teams that have 46 wins with four games remaining on their schedule. On top of the Milwaukee Bucks being 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%), Anthony Edwards -- who has 45-plus FDPs in three straight contests -- is primed for another productive outing, as the Bucks are also giving up the 3rd-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.5) across their last 30 games.

Franz Wagner ($8,500) -- There isn't a team that coughs up more FDPs per game to SFs (45.0) than the Atlanta Hawks, and Franz Wagner is amid an impressive season where he's registering career-best marks in PPG (24.2), RPG (5.7), and APG (4.8). Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, the Hawks are 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%) and 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Dariq Whitehead ($3,800) -- We'll need to monitor who the Nets elect to start on Tuesday before making lineup decisions, but Dariq Whitehead is someone to keep an eye on, as he's played 26-plus minutes in back-to-back games. Whitehead has posted 13 points and 17-plus FDPs in both of those contests, so there's a chance he continues to get a decent allotment of minutes, especially with Keon Johnson being ruled out due to rest.

Others to Consider

Matas Buzelis ($5,900) -- The Bulls won't have Coby White and Kevin Huerter available on Tuesday versus the Cavs, which could lead to more minutes and shots for rookie Matas Buzelis. Buzelis has accrued 33-plus FDPs in three of his last five outings, and Cleveland is surprisingly ceding the second-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.2) this season.

Bruce Brown ($5,600) -- Given the long list of injuries the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with, Bruce Brown Jr. has started in five consecutive appearances, resulting in 27-plus FDPs in four of those games. Brown generates of a fair share of his FDPs via stocks (steals plus blocks), and the Nets are 16th in steal rate allowed (8.2%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.1%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Evan Mobley ($8,700) -- Evan Mobley already has 42-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests, but he should get a boost in usage on Tuesday amid the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Across their last seven games, the Bulls are coughing up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.2), while they are also 20th in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.3%) and 23rd in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Zach Edey ($5,800) -- Rookie Zach Edey looks to be finishing the regular season on a high note, achieving 40-plus FDPs in three of his last five outings. Even with the Memphis Grizzlies being double-digit favorites over the Charlotte Hornets, Edey should do damage against a Charlotte team that is 18th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.4%) and 27th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Yves Missi ($5,600) -- Yves Missi is certainly among the players on the Pelicans who have taken advantage of their increased playing time amid injuries, as the rookie big man has produced 35-plus FDPs in three consecutive contests. Along with the Nets allowing the 7th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.5), they are also 23rd in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.8%).

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($7,400) -- Sometimes, Julius Randle's usage can be sporadic due to playing alongside Anthony Edwards, but he's still capable of returning value at this salary, as he's notched 44-plus FDPs in three of his last five starts. This is a pace-up spot for the T-Wolves with the Bucks operating at the 14th-fastest pace, and Milwaukee has given up the 9th-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.4) over their last seven contests.

Drew Timme ($4,700) -- Drew Timme is getting a chance to prove he deserves a roster spot in the NBA, logging 20-plus minutes in each of his five appearances for the Nets, and he's tallied 25-plus FDPs in two of those contests. While you could make a case for the other big men on Brooklyn's roster, Timme has sneaky double double upside against a New Orleans squad that is 27th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.4%) and 26th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.4%).

