FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 3/11/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,600) -- James Harden has been pretty amazing lately, going for at least 51.3 FanDuel points in three of his past four games. He can stay hot tonight in a soft matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, a team allowing the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs over their last 30 games (50.4). The 7.0-point spread in that game is actually the second-tightest spread of the four-game slate.

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800) -- The Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks matchup is the game of the night for DFS. It's the only contest with a spread closer than 7.0 -- it's at 2.5 -- and it has the highest over/under of the day (233.5). Tyrese Haliburton is questionable and has missed three straight games. His status looms large on this small slate. If he suits up, he's a quality option. If his sits, it opens up a lot of usage on the Pacers.

Others to Consider

Andrew Nembhard ($6,000) -- Andrew Nembhard would be one of the beneficiaries if Haliburton is out. Over the last 30 games, the Bucks have given up the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (49.7).

Kris Dunn ($5,000) -- Unless we get some injury news throughout the day, value might be hard to come by tonight. Kris Dunn checks some boxes as he's logged at least 26 minutes in 11 straight games and has the ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks).

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is my favorite play tonight. He's not a big fan of the Pacers and usually brings his A game when these teams meet up -- averaging 33.5 points, 11.0 boards and 8.0 assists in two matchups with Indiana this season. Plus, it's the best DFS game environment of the night. Our NBA DFS projections have Giannis going for 54.1 FanDuel points, 5.5 more than anyone else.

Kawhi Leonard ($8,100) -- Kawhi Leonard is an intriguing pick, especially if the masses get their Los Angeles Clippers exposure via Harden. Our projections rank Leonard as the slate's second-best point-per-dollar play, pegging him to score 45.2 FanDuel points (5.58 per $1,000). He can cook against New Orleans and has played at least 36 minutes in five consecutive games.

Others to Consider

Taurean Prince ($4,100) -- Taurean Prince is a low-salaried starter, and that makes him plenty viable today. He's seen at least 29 minutes in six straight games. Unless some value opens up throughout the day, he has to be on our radar.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($4,100) -- A lot of what I just said for Prince also applies to Tim Hardaway Jr.. The big difference is that Hardaway is playing in a game with a 15.0-point spread and gobs of blowout risk as the Detroit Pistons host the Washington Wizards. He's still worth a look, though.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Myles Turner ($6,900) -- There are a handful of solid big-man plays tonight despite the small slate. Myles Turner can fill it up from deep and brings stocks upside to the table. He benefits from being in the Pacers-Bucks game and can have a productive DFS night regardless of Haliburton's status.

Brook Lopez ($5,900) -- Giannis is going to be popular. Brook Lopez might go overlooked and is a savvy way to get access to the Bucks. Lopez has multiple stocks in nine of his previous 10 games. Indiana has permitted 124, 121 and 120 points over the past three games.

Others to Consider

Evan Mobley ($8,500) -- I haven't talked about any Cleveland Cavaliers yet. They're 18.5-point favorites over a Brooklyn Nets squad that just played last night and had to fly to Cleveland overnight. While the blowout risk is obviously very real, hitting on a Cavs player who goes off could be a difference-maker as people may mostly steer clear of Evan Mobley and company.

Ivica Zubac ($7,900) -- Ivica Zubac has played 39 and 44 (OT) minutes the last two games. The Pels have been destroyed by centers this season, surrendering the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position over the last 30 games (61.2).

