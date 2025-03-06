FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 3/6/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,400) -- Luka Doncic is probable to play on Thursday versus the New York Knicks, and he's tallied 63-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of his last six contests for the Los Angeles Lakers. Along with the Knicks ceding the 11th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.0) over their last 15 games, they are 22nd in adjusted defensive rating (114.6) and 30th in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%).

Payton Pritchard ($5,700) -- Listing Payton Pritchard here may seem like we're chasing points after he dropped 62.5 FDPs on Wednesday, but things are setting up well for the Boston Celtics' sixth man again on Thursday. In addition to the Celtics being double-digit favorites at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, Philly is 25th in three-point rate allowed (43.5%) and 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%).

Andrew Nembhard ($5,600) -- Across his last three outings, Andrew Nembhard has logged 34-plus minutes in each contest, resulting in him scoring 36-plus FDPs in two of those games. The Atlanta Hawks are 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%), and Nembhard could see even more usage if Tyrese Haliburton is unable to suit up due to a hip injury.

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,400) -- Speaking of Haliburton, the facilitating guard has recorded a double-double in six straight starts, which has led to 47-plus FDPs in each of those outings. If Haliburton is available to play for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, he'll face an Atlanta squad that is 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.2%) and 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.3%).

Cole Anthony ($5,400) -- Cole Anthony is another guard who carries a questionable tag, but he's a viable salary-saving option if he's active against a Chicago Bulls that allows the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.4). In a scenario where Anthony is ruled out, Anthony Black ($4,200) and Cory Joseph ($3,700) are candidates to see more playing time.

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($8,900) -- Paolo Banchero has been extremely productive in recent outings, notching 56-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts for the Orlando Magic. Banchero has a decent shot to keep it rolling on Thursday versus a Chicago squad that is 3rd in pace, 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.3), and 22nd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.6%).

Caris LeVert ($5,900) -- Caris LeVert has come off the bench in his first 10 appearances for Atlanta, but he's still managed to post 27-plus FDPs in six of those contests. Thursday's Hawks-Pacers matchup possesses the highest total on the slate, and Indiana is 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.7%).

Aaron Nesmith ($5,200) -- After needing time to get acclimated following a lengthy absence, Aaron Nesmith has looked more comfortable in recent performances, accruing 25-plus FDPs in five of his last seven contests. Up to this point, the Hawks have surrendered the most FDPs per game to SFs (45.2).

Others to Consider

Quentin Grimes ($6,700) -- The 76ers are going to need plenty of players to step up with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid sidelined while Paul George is questionable to play due to a groin ailment. Amid Philly's ongoing injury woes, Quentin Grimes has contributed 43-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts, and he should get a healthy dose of minutes regardless of the score in Thursday's meeting with Boston.

Tari Eason ($6,000) -- Tari Eason has come off the bench for the Houston Rockets in each of his last two outings, but it didn't prevent him from putting up 36.8 FDPs in his most recent contest. The Pelicans are a premier matchup for Eason to rack up stats as they are 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.3%) and 19th in steal rate allowed (8.6%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,800) -- My favorite play on the slate could very well be Alperen Sengun, with the Pelicans giving up the most FDPs per game to Cs (61.4) across their last 15 contests. Besides Sengun registering 42-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, New Orleans is 26th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.4%), 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.8%), 25th in assist rate allowed (66.0%), and 17th in block rate allowed (9.8%).

Myles Turner ($6,800) -- In his first seven games since the All-Star break, Myles Turner has been consistent, achieving 32-plus FDPs in all seven outings. Entering Thursday's Pacers-Hawks clash, Atlanta is permitting the ninth-most threes per game (1.3) and ninth-most blocks per game (2.2) to Cs this season.

Draymond Green ($6,600) -- The Golden State Warriors are double-digit favorites over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but that shouldn't deter us from using Draymond Green in DFS given his recent surge in production. On top of the Nets allowing the 6th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.0), they are 29th in assist rate allowed (66.5%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.4%).

Others to Consider

Al Horford ($5,100) -- There is important injury news involving the Celtics on Thursday, so Al Horford could be a fantastic salary-saving option again if guys like Jayson Tatum and/or Kristaps Porzingis are ruled out. Horford has tallied 32-plus FDPs in three of his last four games. With the 76ers dealing with a bevy of injuries all season, they are sitting at 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.3%), 29th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.1%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.4%).

Jabari Smith ($4,900) -- Although Jabari Smith hasn't put together an explosive outing since returning from injury, he's logged 22-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. Currently, FanDuel Research's projections have Smith listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.7x value) on the entire slate.

