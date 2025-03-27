FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 3/27/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,600) -- Although Luka Doncic has posted fewer than 55 FanDuel points (FDPs) in four consecutive games despite scoring 31-plus points in each of those contests, it's only a matter of time before he has an explosive performance. On the season, the Chicago Bulls have given up the third-most FDPs per game to PGs (52.6), and they operate at the third-fastest pace.

Jalen Green ($7,600) -- Jalen Green has notched 39-plus FDPs in six of his last eight outings, and the Utah Jazz are permitting the most FDPs per game to SGs (47.7). Additionally, the Jazz are 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.4%) and 29th in three-point rate allowed (44.9%).

Anthony Black ($4,900) -- At the moment, Cole Anthony is doubtful to play on Thursday, paving the way for Anthony Black to see extended minutes for the Orlando Magic. Black has supplied 27-plus FDPs in three of the last four contests with Anthony sidelined, and the Dallas Mavericks are coughing up the ninth-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.9) over their last 15 games.

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) -- Tyrese Haliburton has recorded a double-double in each of his last 12 starts, giving him a solid floor to work with ahead of a matchup versus a Washington Wizards squad that allows the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.1). On top of that, the Wizards are 27th in steal rate allowed (9.0%), 20th in assist rate allowed (65.0%), and 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Keon Ellis ($5,400) -- Malik Monk is questionable to play on Thursday after missing three consecutive games due to an illness, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status before inserting Keon Ellis into our lineups. If Monk is ruled out, Ellis has accrued 36-plus FDPs in two of the three games Monk has missed recently, and the Portland Trail Blazers are 29th in steal rate allowed (9.4%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Deni Avdija ($8,200) -- Even though the Trail Blazers don't have much to play for down the stretch, Deni Avdija has put together a few ceiling performances recently, logging 45-plus FDPs in four of his last eight contests. The Kings are currently 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.7%), 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.7%), and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.0%).

Andrew Wiggins ($7,200) -- The Miami Heat are currently the 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, so they are trying to climb up the standings before the regular season concludes. Along with Andrew Wiggins getting to face a Atlanta Hawks squad that is 2nd in pace, 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.9%), and 24th in steal rate allowed (8.8%), he's achieved 36-plus FDPs in five of his last six outings.

Kevin Huerter ($5,700) -- The Chicago Bulls are another team hanging on to a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, and Kevin Huerter has been a reason why they've won 8 of their last 10 games. Huerter has registered 26-plus FDPs in five of his last eight contests, and he's played 31-plus minutes in each of those outings.

Others to Consider

LeBron James ($9,900) -- Fresh off a game-winner against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, LeBron James isn't a lock to play the second leg of a back-to-back since he recently returned from a groin injury. If James is given the green light to play versus the Bulls on Thursday, our projections have him forecasted for the third-most FDPs (46.7) on the entire slate.

Dillon Brooks ($4,900) -- Dillon Brooks can a be a viable salary-saving option whenever the Houston Rockets face a team that gives up plenty of threes and turns the ball over often. As mentioned above, the Jazz are 29th in three-point rate allowed and 30th in steal rate allowed (9.8%) while Brooks has contributed 25-plus FDPs in three of his last five appearances.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jarrett Allen ($7,400) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are giving Evan Mobley a day of rest on Thursday, so Jarrett Allen should have more opportunities to score and secure rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs. In the last two instances where Mobley sat out for the Cavaliers, Allen produced 40-plus FDPs in each contest, and the Spurs are giving up the eighth-most FDPs per game to Cs (55.8) across their last 15 games.

Myles Turner ($7,100) -- Myles Turner has put up 35-plus FDPs in four straight starts for the Pacers, and he's got a stellar matchup today as the Wizards surrender the most FDPs per game to Cs (59.9). Washington is also 30th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.8%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Donovan Clingan ($6,200) -- Donovan Clingan is poised for a notable performance on Thursday with the Kings ranking 27th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.5%), which is why our projections have the rookie big man listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (5.5x value) on the slate. Clingan has scored 34-plus FDPs in four of his last five games where he saw 28-plus minutes, and FanDuel Research's projections have him earning 29.2 minutes.

Others to Consider

Alperen Sengun ($9,000) -- The Jazz cede the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.2), and Alperen Sengun has flashed a ceiling of 57-plus FDPs in two of his last six contests. With Sengun being one of the engines in Houston's offense, it's worth mentioning that Utah is 28th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.0%), 20th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.6%), and 27th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Kel'el Ware ($6,100) -- Kel'el Ware has gotten 28-plus minutes in four of his last six appearances for the Heat, and he's reached 32-plus FDPs in each of those four outings. With our projections predicing 29.2 minutes for Ware on Thursday, I'm expecting a productive outing against a Hawks team that is 21st in rim field goal rate allowed (33.3%), 16th in rim field goal percentage allowed (63.8%), and 15th in block rate allowed (9.1%).

