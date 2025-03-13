FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 3/13/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,800) -- In his first full game without LeBron James -- who is out again today -- Luka Doncic played 41 minutes and put up 55.4 FanDuel points. He did that despite a putrid 8-for-26 shooting night as he tallied 12 boards and 12 assists. If his shot is falling, Luka can break the slate. Our NBA DFS projections have him going for a slate-leading 55.7 FanDuel points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tre Jones ($5,300) -- Josh Giddey is out today, which will likely result in a starting spot for Tre Jones. Jones put up 30.1 FanDuel points over 33 minutes the last time Giddey sat out. Our model projects Jones for 33.1 FanDuel points -- 6.25 per $1,000. He's the slate's top point-per-dollar play as of Thursday morning.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($9,200) -- The Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings clash has a 233.5-point total and 7.0-point spread, making it a good spot to target. Stephen Curry might slip through the cracks a bit, and the Kings have allowed the eighth-most made threes per night to PGs over the last 15 games (3.70).

Cole Anthony ($5,500) -- The Orlando Magic-New Orleans Pelicans bout has the night's lowest total (217.0) but is one of just two games with a spread closer than 7.0 (2.5). Cole Anthony went for 50.3 FanDuel points two games ago, and our model likes him again today, projecting the Magic guard to post 30.4 FanDuel points (5.53 per $1,000).

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) -- While I lean Luka over Giannis Antetokounmpo at the top of the player pool, Giannis is also a good play from the same game. Giannis underwhelmed against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, but we can go right back to him today versus a Lakers squad that just gave up 111 points to the Brooklyn Nets.

Matas Buzelis ($5,000) -- Matas Buzelis is my favorite Chicago Bulls player to zero in on in Giddey's absence. He averages 30.1 FanDuel points per 36 minutes with Giddey off the court this season, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. Our numbers project him for 25.7 FanDuel points, which comes out to an appealing 5.14 per $1,000, but I think we may be a little low on him.

Others to Consider

Franz Wagner ($8,100) -- Franz Wagner is another Magic player who projects well in a date with the Pels. Over their last 30 games, New Orleans has permitted the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to SFs (44.4). We project Wagner for 39.5 FanDuel points (4.88 per $1,000).

Dorian Finney-Smith ($3,900) -- Dorian Finney-Smith sat last time out but will likely start today with LeBron sidelined. That alone makes him awfully enticing at this salary. He's our second-best point-per-dollar play. We see him putting up 22.6 FanDuel points (5.79 per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nic Claxton ($6,200) -- On a slate without many high-upside centers, Nicolas Claxton catches my eye against the Bulls. Chicago has given up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to centers over the past 30 games (59.4), and Claxton is capable of racking up stocks (steals plus blocks).

Wendell Carter ($5,400) -- The Pels are the best matchup for centers as they have allowed a league-high 59.6 FanDuel points per game to the position over the past 15 outings. The FanDuel outputs for Wendell Carter Jr. have been all over the place of late -- 26.9, 9.8, 32.0 and 15.7 -- which may scare away the masses. But the matchup is there for him to have a nice day if he gets good minutes.

Others to Consider

Jalen Duren ($7,500) -- We haven't yet touched on the Detroit Pistons, who are 13.5-point favorites over the Washington Wizards. While the blowout risk is a worry, Washington has been torched by centers this season, and Jalen Duren tagged them for 35.6 FanDuel points in just 24 minutes two days ago.

Quinten Post ($4,400) -- Quinten Post is a viable low-salary punt. He's played between 20 and 25 minutes in three straight, besting 27.4 FanDuel points in two of those games. We forecast him to total 23.0 FanDuel points (5.23 per $1,000) against the Kings.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive offers for the NBA on TNT games happening March 13th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.