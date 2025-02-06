FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 2/6/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,200) -- Over the last seven games with Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden has averaged 21.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 9.9 APG, 1.7 SPG with 7.4 free throw attempts per game. Along with Harden producing 47-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in five of his last seven outings, he'll be in a pace-up spot versus an Indiana Pacers team on Thursday that is 22nd in free-throw rate allowed (26.0%).

Derrick White ($6,800) -- Following a four-game stretch where he tallied fewer than 24 FDPs in each contest, Derrick White has delivered 30-plus FDPs in eight of his last nine games. White provides us with a fantastic floor/ceiling combo due to his ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks), and he'll take on a Dallas Mavericks that is coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.1) over their last 15 games.

Anfernee Simons ($6,500) -- Anfernee Simons has been returning solid value in recent appearances, logging 33-plus FDPs in four of his last five games for the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Sacramento Kings shuffling their roster a bit ahead of the trade deadline, they've permitted the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.7) over their last seven games, and they are 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Others to Consider

Austin Reaves ($7,900) -- Until Luka Doncic makes his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves figures to be one of the primary ball handlers, as he's contributed 40-plus FDPs in back-to-back starts. Besides the fact that the Golden State Warriors are on the second leg of a back-to-back and could be shorthanded on Thursday, they are 20th in assist rate allowed (64.9%).

Mike Conley ($4,800) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are also on the second leg of a back-to-back, so it remains to be seen if veteran Mike Conley -- who has posted 22-plus FDPs in seven of his last eight games -- suits up on Thursday. If Conley is ruled out, then Robert Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could both become viable salary-saving options.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,400) -- In his first two games since the Lakers traded away Anthony Davis, LeBron James has notched 55-plus FDPs in each contest. With Los Angeles eagerly waiting for Doncic and Mark Williams to make their debuts soon, our projections have LeBron finishing with the second-most FDPs (51.5) on Thursday's six-game main slate.

Amen Thompson ($8,600) -- Aside from getting more usage with Fred VanVleet sidelined for the Houston Rockets, Amen Thompson is putting up 17.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 6.2 APG, 2.2 SPG, and 1.3 BPG over his last nine starts. With Thompson racking up plenty of FDPs recently -- in large part due to his ability to accumulate stocks -- it's worth noting that the T-Wolves are 26th in steal rate allowed (9.2%) and 19th in block rate allowed (10.1%).

Jerami Grant ($5,300) -- While Jerami Grant hasn't produced a ceiling outcome in quite some time, he's recorded a solid 25-plus FDPs in six of his last eight appearances. Grant has played 31-plus minutes in three consecutive outings, and the Kings are allowing the third-most FDPs per game to SFs (47.4) and second-most FDPs per game to PFs (57.1) over their last seven games.

Others to Consider

Christian Braun ($5,700) -- Russell Westbrook has missed three straight games for the Denver Nuggets due to a hamstring injury, which has led to Christian Braun putting up 46-plus FDPs in two of those three contests. While there could be more value that opens up on Thursday, FanDuel Research's projections have Braun listed as the 11th-best point per-dollar-play (5.2x value) on the slate.

Brandin Podziemski ($5,100) -- Considering that the Warriors just acquired Jimmy Butler by giving up a few players, Brandin Podziemski should continue seeing increased run on Thursday versus the Lakers. Besides the chance of Stephen Curry sitting on the second leg of a back-to-back -- he's played both legs of a back-to-back just once since November -- Podziemski has logged 34-plus FDPs in three of his last six outings.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- On a six-game slate, Nikola Jokic needs to be mentioned as no one else possesses his floor/ceiling, with 66-plus FDPs in 7 of his last 10 contests. While we'll need to save plenty of salary at other positions to fit him into our lineups, our projections have Jokic scoring the most FDPs (59.7) on the slate ahead of a matchup against a Orlando Magic squad that is 29th in free-throw rate allowed (29.6%).

Naz Reid ($7,000) -- Both Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid have been ultra-productive with Julius Randle absent from the lineup for Minnesota, but I'll side with Reid as he boasts a higher ceiling in the scoring department. Reid has tallied 46-plus FDPs in back-to-back games since joining the starting five with Randle out, while he's registered 22-plus points and multiple blocks in both starts.

Jaxson Hayes ($4,500) -- While the Lakers recently landed Mark Williams in a trade, he isn't expected to make his debut on Thursday, so Jaxson Hayes should draw another start versus the Warriors. Despite Golden State giving up the 7th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.8) over their last seven games and ranking 28th in block rate allowed (12.0%), there is some risk with playing Hayes as the Warriors could deploy a small-ball lineup.

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,200) -- The impending clash between the Mavericks and Boston Celtics carries the second-highest total on the slate, and there is a revenge-game narrative for Kristaps Porzingis at home. Porzingis has achieved 40-plus FDPs in four straight games, and he should continue his recent stretch of success against a Dallas team that is allowing the 10th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.0) over their last 15 contests, and PJ Washington has already been ruled out for the Mavs.

Quinten Post ($4,000) -- While the Warriors could go smaller in Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, Quinten Post has started four straight games, supplying 22-plus FDPs in three of those contests. Aside from Post seeing more action recently, Kevon Looney is also worth considering if you need the salary, as he's posted 27-plus FDPs in four of his last five appearances.

