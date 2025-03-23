FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 3/23/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,300)

I'm always a bit wary of the Miami Heat as a DFS opponent, but the Heat aren't particularly threatening at the moment.

They're just 15th in defensive rating (113.8 DRTG) this month, and they've allowed the 12th-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards (49.14). There's a lot to work with for LaMelo Ball.

Quietly, Ball has cobbled together 44.1 FDP per 36 minutes when he's played in March, but injuries and blowouts have worked against him entirely. Off the report and facing just a 4.5-point spread in South Beach, I'm nervously firing up the guard in tournaments today.

Derrick White ($7,100)

The Boston Celtics make a huge trip to the Pacific Northwest tonight, and their injury report looks like it.

Some combination of Jayson Tatum (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) will likely join Jaylen Brown (knee) out of Sunday's lineup. The one unlisted guy we can trust? Derrick White.

Trust is a good word with White, who has topped 28 FDP in a great sample: 14 of his last 16 games. He's consistently swimming around requisite value for this salary -- with five explosions past 40 FDP, too.

Like Miami, the Portland Trail Blazers are a strong defense that have a soft spot for floor generals, allowing the eighth-most FDP per game to opposing point guards. White's floor is great for cash games tonight.

Value Plays

Jared Butler ($5,500)

Jared Butler has been ice cold from the floor (5-for-18) in his last two games, leading to a slight dip in playing time. If he can get off to a better start, he's still primed for 30-plus minutes in Tyrese Maxey (back)'s starting spot. FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections still think he's the top value at guard today.

Jamal Shead ($4,500)

In a tank-off, the Toronto Raptors are resting Immanuel Quickley. That'll shift Jamal Shead into a sizable -- yet somewhat volatile -- role, but it's hard to turn away the potential of full-time duties at this salary when the San Antonio Spurs' 126.6 DRTG in March has been so poor.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,000)

Neither team in Toronto will have an active center, so I'm expecting a pretty monstrous effort from Scottie Barnes in Sunday's best game.

Spurs-Raptors has a 233.5-point total and minuscule spread (1.5). In addition to San Antonio's league-worst DRTG, they're also a bottom-four club in paint points (55.3) and second-chance points (17.9) per game allowed this month. The lanky, 6'7" wing can chow.

Barnes has averaged 45.7 FDP in his last five games eclipsing 30 minutes. That's just a rare occasion due to the Raps' propensity to get blown out. Overall, I'm not concerned with his playing time when RJ Barrett (rest) is back to help keep things close.

Tari Eason ($6,700)

The Houston Rockets shifted Tari Eason into a starting role, and that's a dangerous thing to ignore in DFS.

Eason can pile up fantasy points in a hurry behind 3.9 stocks (steals plus blocks) per 36 minutes. Tonight's visitors, the Denver Nuggets, are a bottom-three club in blocks (2.0) and steals (1.5) per game allowed to opposing power forwards.

Denver has also operated at the league's fifth-best pace with its ninth-worst DRTG this month -- though the latter has and will continue to improve without Nikola Jokic (ankle) as a liability in the paint.

FDR projects Eason for 34.5 FDP in 30.8 minutes tonight. He's a reasonable plug in either format.

Value Plays

Ricky Council IV ($4,900)

Nothing is a given for the Philadelphia 76ers, but Ricky Council IV has averaged 27.0 minutes per game off the bench in his last five compared to Oshae Brissett's 24.8. As the more productive player, he's probably who you want in Kelly Oubre (ankle)'s stead.

Duncan Robinson ($4,000)

Miami could be waving the white flag with both Tyler Herro (hip) and Bam Adebayo (knee) listed questionable. 30-plus minutes of Duncan Robinson could be dangerous opposite a Charlotte Hornets squad allowing the fourth-most attempts from three per game (39.4).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($9,100)

The Nuggets have played well in Nikola Jokic's absence, but this is also their undersized frontcourt's first matchup with a legitimate seven-footer.

Alperen Sengun is a stellar one at that, averaging 50.5 FDP per 36 minutes with Houston's current starting five behind a 24.7% usage rate.

Denver has allowed 57.0 paint points per game in three games without Jokic, and Sengun -- with the former MVP active -- has already torched the Nuggets for 47.8 FDP in just 26 minutes on January 15th.

FDR projects Sengun for 44.7 FDP tonight. I'm setting and forgetting my center spot with the pride of Turkey.

Aaron Gordon ($6,400)

On the other side of Sengun, though, comes the slate's best play at power forward.

That's not really a surprise when Aaron Gordon is actually a center right now. He's topped 23 real-life points and 31 FDP in all three games without Jokic.

Allowing the 4th-fewest FDPs to opposing centers with a top-10 defense, this isn't an ideal matchup, but Gordon's the last real consideration at power forward above my "value play" cutoff of $6,000.

Donovan Clingan ($6,100) is a solid option at the pivot in this salary range, too.

Value Plays

Guerschon Yabusele ($5,900)

Andre Drummond (toe) sitting should pave the way for Guerschon Yabusele as Philadelphia's full-time center, but unlike other 76ers value options, his salary is inching toward a place where you have to wonder if they can hang tight in a matchup that, otherwise, rocks opposite the up-tempo Atlanta Hawks.

Kyle Anderson ($4,400)

The Heat's injury listings could bring Kyle Anderson out of the woodwork. "Slo Mo" is averaging 33.0 FDP per 36 minutes with Miami thus far and can operate as a big or a guard, so I'd be wary of fading him if he starts and appears in line for playing time.

