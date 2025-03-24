FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 3/24/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Josh Giddey ($9,000) -- Amid injuries and other roster changes, Josh Giddey has taken on an expanded role for the Chicago Bulls, generating 47-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in each of his last five appearances. Aside from the Denver Nuggets operating at the 6th-fastest pace, they are 30th in assist rate allowed (67.1%) and 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Jamal Murray ($7,900) -- Head coach Mike Malone stated that Nikola Jokic is unlikely to return for the Nuggets on Monday, paving the way for Jamal Murray to shoulder more of the offensive workload. Murray produced 53.3 FDPs sans Jokic on Sunday versus the Houston Rockets, and the Bulls are 3rd in pace and 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.6).

Jordan Hawkins ($4,300) -- Even though Jordan Hawkins is coming off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans, he's supplied 26-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. Over their last 15 contests, the Philadelphia 76ers are giving up the 2nd-most FDPs per game to SGs (47.4), and they are ranked 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%).

Others to Consider

Payton Pritchard ($5,600) -- Payton Pritchard made his first start of the season for the Boston Celtics on Sunday, scoring 28-plus FDPs for the third time in his last four contests. It remains to be seen who is active for the Celtics on a second leg of a back-to-back, but Pritchard should get plenty of run against a Sacramento Kings squad that is 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.4%).

Kevin Porter Jr. ($4,800) -- Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, so Kevin Porter Jr. is in line for more minutes. Porter contributed 28.6 FDPs in Milwaukee's last game with Lillard sidelined, while the Phoenix Suns are coughing up the fourth-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.8) and eighth-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.9).

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($9,500) -- There aren't many wing options who stand out, making Paolo Banchero someone worth considering as he's earned 46-plus FDPs in five consecutive outings. The Los Angeles Lakers aren't an ideal matchup for Banchero, but they are 22nd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.5%), and the dynamic forward's 34.8% usage rate over his last five starts is tough to ignore.

P.J. Washington ($7,800) -- With the Dallas Mavericks dealing with a handful of injuries, PJ Washington will be leaned on heavily down the stretch. Along with Washington logging 38 minutes in back-to-back contests, he's tallied 39-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts, and the Brooklyn Nets are 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.5%).

Kevin Huerter ($5,800) -- Monday's clash between the Bulls and Nuggets features the highest total on the slate, and Kevin Huerter has started in six consecutive games for Chicago, notching 36-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings. Denver is ceding the 4th-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.4) and 6th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.5), and they are sitting at 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%).

Others to Consider

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,400) -- Michael Porter Jr. is undoubtedly a volatile player in DFS, but the matchup against the Bulls is a favorable one, as Chicago is permitting the eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.1). FanDuel Research's projections currently have Porter listed as the ninth-best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the slate.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,100) -- Across the Bucks' last two games with Lillard inactive, Kyle Kuzma has seen a slight bump in production, posting 31-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. Kuzma should excel on Monday versus a Suns defense that is 18th in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%), 20th in three-point rate allowed (42.7%), and 19th in steal rate allowed (8.5%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Vucevic ($7,800) -- Given the fact that Nikola Jokic is unlikely to suit up for the Nuggets and the Bulls are trying to secure a spot in the playoffs, Nikola Vucevic is a fantastic play at this salary. Not only is Denver 25th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%) and 19th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.6%), but Vucevic has registered 41-plus FDPs in each of his last three starts.

Aaron Gordon ($6,300) -- During the ongoing absence of Jokic, Aaron Gordon has been more productive, accruing 31-plus FDPs in each of his last five appearances. Gordon should remain a focal point in the Nuggets' starting five on Monday versus a Bulls team that is 21st in block rate allowed (10.2%) and 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.5%).

Kai Jones ($4,700) -- Being that Anthony Davis is doubtful to make his return for the Mavericks on Monday, Kai Jones should draw another start at center for Dallas. Jones has recorded 28-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and the Nets are 20th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.5%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.3%).

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,200) -- Once again, it remains to be seen who will be available for the Celtics on Monday after playing on Sunday, but Kristaps Porzingis could return following an absence on Sunday. If Porzingis is able to play on Monday, the Kings are 26th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.3%), and they are allowing the 8th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.5) across their last 30 contests.

Justin Edwards ($5,900) -- The 76ers have been deploying a smaller lineup given the injuries they have in the front court, which has led to Justin Edwards getting plenty of run down the stretch. Edwards has gotten 30-plus minutes in four straight outings, resulting in 30-plus FDPs in each of those appearances.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game(s) taking place March 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.