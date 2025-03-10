FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 3/10/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($12,000) -- Luka Doncic is currently questionable to play on Monday with a back injury, but he should see plenty of usage if he's active due to LeBron James being sidelined because of a groin injury. Doncic has scored 63-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last three contests, and the Brooklyn Nets are 25th in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%) and 29th in assist rate allowed (66.6%).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,600) -- After putting up 65.1 FDPs against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will face the Nuggets -- who are allowing the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.6) -- again on Monday. Denver is also sitting at 20th in steal rate allowed (8.6%) and 30th in assist rate allowed (67.4%).

Davion Mitchell ($4,600) -- Across their last 15 games, the Charlotte Hornets have surrendered the eighth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.5). Davion Mitchell has started in all 12 of his appearances for the Miami Heat, supplying 25-plus FDPs in four of his last six outings.

Others to Consider

Payton Pritchard ($5,800) -- This is a perfect spot to take a chance on Payton Pritchard, as the Boston Celtics are massive favorites at home versus the Utah Jazz, and Boston could be without Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. While I also like Derrick White ($6,800) in this matchup, both guards for the Celtics should thrive against a Utah team that is 28th in three-point rate allowed (44.6%) and 30th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

Tre Jones ($5,300) -- Tre Jones has started in three consecutive contests for the Chicago Bulls, resulting in him logging 30-plus FDPs in each of those outings. With Lonzo Ball being listed as doubtful for Monday's clash against the Indiana Pacers, Jones should start again in the game with the second-highest total on the entire slate.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,400) -- The game with the highest total on the slate features the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies, and Memphis is coughing up the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.9). Since returning from a three-game absence in early February, Kevin Durant has played 35-plus minutes in 12 straight contests, registering 46-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings.

Austin Reaves ($7,500) -- Aside from Luka, Austin Reaves should see a massive bump in usage amid LeBron's absence despite notching fewer than 25 FDPs in back-to-back games for the Los Angeles Lakers. Although it's a small sample with Doncic on the Lakers, Reaves averages 25.5 points and a 26.6% usage rate per 36 minutes whenever Luka is on the court and LeBron is off the court, per FantasyLabs' On/Off tool.

Naji Marshall ($7,200) -- Naji Marshall has been a DFS darling in recent outings amid the Dallas Mavericks' lengthy list of inactives, posting 38-plus FDPs in four consecutive contests, including 56-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. Over their last 15 contests, the San Antonio Spurs have given up the fourth-most FDPs per game to SFs (47.2) and ninth-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.6).

Others to Consider

Quentin Grimes ($7,100) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have had a chance to get a good look at Quentin Grimes in a variety of roles due to injuries, which has led to Grimes producing 41-plus FDPs in three of his last five starts. On Monday, Grimes should thrive versus an Atlanta Hawks squad that is 2nd in pace, 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.1%), and 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,400) -- Following a four-game absence to begin March, Bennedict Mathurin returned on Saturday, accruing 50.1 FDPs in 39 minutes of action against the Hawks. Assuming Mathurin continues to get a healthy dose of minutes off the bench for the Pacers, he has a chance to continue his success versus the Bulls, who are 2nd in pace and 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.3).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900) -- In Sunday's lopsided defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Jokic still managed to put up a solid 63.1 FDPs, and he always boasts the best floor/ceiling combo regardless of the matchup. Besides having extra motivation to bounce back against the Thunder in Monday's rematch, Jokic is averaging 21.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG, and 12.7 APG versus OKC in their three meetings this season.

Myles Turner ($6,900) -- While Myles Turner has just one performance where he's tallied 40-plus FDPs in his last nine outings, he's been extremely consistent, logging 32-plus FDPs in each of those nine contests. Not only are the Bulls ceding the 5th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.3), but they are also 25th in block rate allowed (10.4%).

Orlando Robinson ($4,100) -- The Toronto Raptors are going to rest Jakob Poeltl on Monday versus the Washington Wizards, setting up Orlando Robinson to start in his place. Entering Monday's contest, the Wizards are 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.9%), 26th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.1%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.4%).

Others to Consider

Alex Sarr ($6,200) -- On the other side of the Wizards-Raptors matchup, Alexandre Sarr could handle an expanded role with Richaun Holmes ruled out due to a knee ailment. Sarr should act as Washington's starting center against a Toronto team that is 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.7%), 24th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.5%), and 20th in block rate allowed (10.0%).

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,500) -- Jaxson Hayes has been ruled out for the Lakers, and Jarred Vanderbilt is coming off a game where he played a season-high 29 minutes versus the Celtics. If Vanderbilt gets a solid number of minutes on Monday, he should rack up stocks (steals plus blocks) against a Nets squad that is 16th in steal rate allowed (8.4%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.3%).

