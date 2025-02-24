FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 2/24/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,500) -- Across their last seven contests, the Miami Heat have surrendered the ninth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (49.8). With Trae Young -- who has scored 48-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings -- doing plenty of damage from beyond the arc and as a facilitator, it's worth noting that Miami is also 20th in assist rate allowed (64.8%) and 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%).

Jamal Murray ($8,300) -- Jamal Murray is probable to play on Monday, and the impending bout between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers carries the highest total on the slate by a decent margin. Besides the Pacers operating at the 5th-fastest pace, they are 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.4) and 22nd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.6%).

Killian Hayes ($4,000) -- Amid a slew of injuries, the Brooklyn Nets deployed Killian Hayes in their starting lineup in their last game, resulting in the former first-round pick scoring 17.8 FDPs in 26 minutes. Assuming Hayes remains in the starting lineup on Monday, he'll face a Washington Wizards squad that is 24th in assist rate allowed (65.6%) while giving up the 2nd-most FDPs per game to PGs (53.6).

Others to Consider

Tyler Herro ($8,400) -- Despite Tyler Herro seeing his salary climb to $8,400, it's been warranted given how he's performed in recent outings, posting 60-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests. Along with the Atlanta Hawks coughing up the 7th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9) and 6th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.8), they are 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.1%) and 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.1%).

Kris Dunn ($4,800) -- Even though Kris Dunn produced only 15.5 FDPs in his most recent appearance, the Detroit Pistons present him with a solid bounce-back opportunity on Monday. The Pistons are 23rd in offensive turnover rate (14.6%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.2%) while Dunn has contributed multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in seven consecutive contests.

Wings

Top Priorities

Andrew Wiggins ($6,600) -- There aren't many high-salary wings that stand out on Monday, making Andrew Wiggins one of my favorite options currently, as he's supplied 35-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. In addition to the Hawks ceding the most FDPs per game to SFs (45.3) and 4th-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.0), they are sitting at 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Jerami Grant ($5,600) -- Jerami Grant can certainly be a volatile player in DFS, but the Utah Jazz are a premier matchup, ranking 30th in adjusted defensive rating (118.2) and 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%). At the moment, our projections have Grant listed as the ninth-best point-per-dollar value (5.4x value) on the slate.

Quentin Grimes ($5,500) -- Over his three starts for the Philadelphia 76ers, Quentin Grimes has notched 34-plus FDPs in two of those outings. Aside from the Chicago Bulls playing at the third-fastest pace, they are permitting the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.2) and eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (42.3).

Others to Consider

Keon Johnson ($5,700) -- Once again, the Nets are ravaged by injuries right now, leading to Keon Johnson being one of the team's primary options right now. Johnson couldn't ask for a much better matchup on Monday, with the Wizards ranking 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%) and 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%), and he's tallied two-plus stocks in 8 of his last 11 outings.

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,600) -- While Bennedict Mathurin has come off the bench in each of his last four appearances, he's accrued 30-plus FDPs in three of those contests. If T.J. McConnell is forced to miss Monday's potential high-scoring showdown versus the Nuggets, Mathurin could see even more usage as the Pacers' sixth man.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- After seeing Nikola Jokic put up only 39.6 FDPs against the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver's last game, I'm expecting him to bounce back in a big way on Monday against the Pacers. Along with Jokic logging 66-plus FDPs in five of his last nine contests, Indiana is 20th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.5%) and 23rd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.8%).

Nic Claxton ($6,600) -- No one in the NBA surrenders more FDPs per game to Cs (60.8) than the Wizards, and Nicolas Claxton has posted 33-plus FDPs in five consecutive games for a shorthanded Nets squad. Additionally, Washington is 25th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.7%), 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%), and 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.1%).

Myles Turner ($6,500) -- On the flip side of the Nuggets-Pacers clash, Myles Turner has contributed 35-plus FDPs in Indiana's first two games out of the All-Star break. While guarding Jokic could get Turner in foul trouble, Denver is giving up the 7th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.0) while also sitting at 20th in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%).

Others to Consider

Donovan Clingan ($6,000) -- The Portland Trail Blazers are without Deandre Ayton right now, prompting rookie Donovan Clingan to make three straight starts, which has led to mixed results (he's scored 19, 22.2, and 52 FDPs in those three starts). That being said, the Jazz are allowing the 4th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.7), and they are 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.7%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.1%).

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,800) -- The Charlotte Hornets have already ruled out Mark Williams for Monday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings, so Jusuf Nurkic -- who has produced 28-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings -- should draw the start. Even though he only has PF eligibility, Kenyon Martin Jr. ($3,900) is also a viable salary-saving option due to the Jazz having a long list of injuries.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.