FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday's Play-In Tournament Games

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,600) -- The Atlanta Hawks are slight favorites at home in Friday's win-or-go-home showdown versus the Miami Heat, and I'm expecting Trae Young to have a little extra motivation after getting ejected in Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Orlando Magic. Besides Young providing a solid floor while averaging a double-double (24.2 PPG, 11.6 APG) this season, the Heat are 21st in three-point rate allowed (42.8%), so Young will have ample opportunities to knock down outside shots.

Tyler Herro ($9,100) -- Tyler Herro certainly stepped up in Miami's play-in victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, delivering 38 real-life points en route to posting 46 FanDuel points (FDPs). On the season, the Hawks are 9th in FDPs per game allowed to PGs (49.8), 3rd in pace, 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%), and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.0%).

Scotty Pippen ($5,400) -- During Tuesday's play-in defeat to the Golden State Warriors, Scotty Pippen Jr. was in the starting lineup, and I expect him to be in the starting five again on Friday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Ja Morant is questionable to play on Friday after suffering an ankle injury against the Warriors, so Pippen could see even more usage and playing time for the Memphis Grizzlies against a Mavericks squad that has coughed up the sixth-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.9%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Andrew Wiggins ($6,800) -- Andrew Wiggins didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his return to the Heat's lineup on Wednesday, producing 47.3 FDPs in 35 minutes of action. Aside from the fact that the Hawks are permitting the most FDPs per game to SFs (44.6) this season, they are also 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed (56.1%) and 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

P.J. Washington ($6,600) -- In Dallas' play-in win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, PJ Washington supplied 37.8 FDPs in 36 minutes on the floor. With the Mavericks seemingly electing to deploy a big starting lineup instead of having a true point guard on the court, Washington should thrive against a Grizzlies team that is 1st in pace and giving up the 7th-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.0) this season.

Naji Marshall ($5,600) -- As mentioned above, the Mavericks didn't start a true point guard in Wednesday's victory over the Kings, which led to Naji Marshall playing one of the guard spots to begin the contest. Assuming Marshall remains in the starting lineup on Friday, he can rack up FDPs via threes and steals, as the Grizzlies are 22nd in three-point rate allowed (42.9%) and 17th in steal rate allowed (8.3%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($10,700) -- Anthony Davis comes in with the highest salary on the slate, and he certainly has a chance to put together a ceiling performance versus Memphis in a pace-up spot. Davis accrued 51.3 FDPs in 34 minutes with 27 points and 3 blocks, and the Grizzlies present him with a chance to send quite a few shots back due to them sitting at 21st in block rate allowed (9.9%).

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,700) -- Regardless of Morant's status, Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to have a notable outing if Memphis wants to secure a spot in the postseason. Despite Jackson achieving fewer than 32 FDPs in five of his last six contests, FanDuel Research's projections have him forecasted as the third-best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the entire slate.

Mouhamed Gueye ($4,200) -- Mouhamed Gueye is another player that our projections are expecting to return plenty of value, with the second-year big man listed as the second-best point-per-dollar play (6.3x value) on the slate. Gueye was in the starting lineup for the Hawks in their play-in loss to the Magic, and he tallied 25.8 FDPs in 25 minutes, so he can unquestionably be a valuable salary-saving option if he can remain out of foul trouble against the Heat.

