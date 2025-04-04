FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 4/4/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,700) -- Luka Doncic had arguably his worst outing as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, finishing with only 19 points and 41.1 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the Golden State Warriors. Doncic labeled his performance on Thursday as 'unacceptable', so I'm expecting him to be aggressive on Friday versus a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 23rd in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%), 25th in assist rate allowed (66.0%), and 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) -- With the Indiana Pacers trying to remain a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton has upped his game recently, contributing 45-plus FDPs in four of his last six contests. Haliburton will face a Utah Jazz squad on Friday that is 29th in three-point rate allowed (44.7%), 27th in assist rate allowed (66.4%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

Isaiah Collier ($5,900) -- On the other side of the Pacers-Jazz matchup, Isaiah Collier has been running hot lately, supplying 37-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings. Along with Collier getting 30-plus minutes in four consecutive contests, the rookie guard should benefit from Indiana operating at the sixth-fastest pace, which puts Utah in a slight pace-up spot.

Others to Consider

Josh Giddey ($9,500) -- The Chicago Bulls are amid a postseason push late in the season, and Josh Giddey is one of the engines of their offense, scoring 47-plus FDPs in five of his last seven games. There is certainly triple double potential for Giddey as the Bulls take on the Portland Trail Blazers, who are giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.2) this season.

Jose Alvarado ($5,600) -- Due to a bevy of injuries, Jose Alvarado has logged 27-plus minutes in five consecutive outings, resulting in 25-plus FDPs in four of those five contests. Even though the Pelicans don't have anything to play for in the final stretch of the season, the Lakers have surrendered the most FDPs per game to PGs (54.8) across their last 15 games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Deni Avdija ($9,200) -- If the Trail Blazers are going to make an improbable push for a spot in the play-in tournament, they'll need Deni Avdija to continue performing at an elite level, as the versatile wing has tallied 53-plus FDPs in three straight outings. Not only do the Bulls play at the 3rd-fastest pace in the NBA, but they are 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.6) and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.2%).

Ausar Thompson ($6,600) -- The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Tobias Harris for Friday's matchup versus the Toronto Raptors, paving the way for Ausar Thompson to see an expanded workload on both ends of the court. Thompson notched 41.1 FDPs with Harris exiting Detroit's last game early, and the Raptors are 28th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Bruce Brown ($5,700) -- The Pelicans have a handful of notable players that are set to miss the rest of the season, which has led to Bruce Brown Jr. posting 27-plus FDPs in three consecutive contests. Given that Jordan Hawkins has been ruled out by New Orleans ahead of the team's matchup versus Los Angeles on Friday, Brown should be in store for around 30-ish minutes due to the Pelicans having a thin rotation.

Others to Consider

DeMar DeRozan ($7,900) -- The Sacramento Kings are hanging onto the 10th seed in the Western Conference by a thread right now with three straight losses, but DeMar DeRozan has still produced 49-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests. Over their last 15 games, the Charlotte Hornets have permitted the most FDPs per game to SFs (47.0), and they are 29th in mid-range field goal percentage allowed (46.4%).

Brice Sensabaugh ($4,900) -- Even though the Jazz are focused on putting themselves in the best spot to earn the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, they still need people to score amid their long list of injuries. Brice Sensabaugh should draw a third consecutive start on Friday against a Pacers team that is 20th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.8%) and 20th in free throw rate allowed (25.0%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) -- On the season, the Hornets have coughed up the sixth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.5), and Domantas Sabonis has accrued 46-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. FanDuel Research's projections have Sabonis forecasted for the second-most FDPs (45.2) among center-eligible players on Friday's slate, putting him only behind Nikola Jokic (57.0).

Jalen Duren ($6,900) -- There isn't a team that has given up more FDPs per game to Cs (61.7) across their last 15 contests than the Raptors, making Jalen Duren an enticing big man to target. Duren has achieved 31-plus FDPs in six of his last seven outings, and Toronto is also sitting at 17th in rim field goal percentage allowed (63.9%), 24th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.3%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Donovan Clingan ($5,700) -- Donovan Clingan can rack up FDPs in a hurry via blocks, and the Bulls are 25th in block rate allowed (10.4%) while also ceding the 6th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.5) over their last 15 games. Additionally, Chicago is 22nd in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.7%), and our projections have the rookie big man listed as the second-best points-per-dollar play (6.2x value) on the entire slate.

Others to Consider

Nikola Vucevic ($7,500) -- While Nikola Vucevic has played fewer than 26 minutes in back-to-back starts, the veteran big man has recorded 41-plus FDPs in five of his last eight outings. Vucevic should be in store for a notable performance on Friday with the Trail Blazers ranking 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6%) and 23rd in free throw rate allowed (25.5%).

Kyle Filipowski ($6,800) -- Once again, the Jazz aren't in the business of actively trying to win games the rest of the way, but young players like Kyle Filipowski should get extended playing time down the stretch. Filipowski has earned 31-plus minutes in four straight contests, resulting in the rookie big to produce 30-plus FDPs in each of those outings.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any NBA game(s) taking place April 4th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.