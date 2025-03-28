FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 3/28/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kevin Porter Jr. ($5,500) -- There aren't any high-salary guards that stand out on Friday, but we have plenty of value options, beginning with Kevin Porter Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks. While Giannis Antetokounmpo could return on Friday following a one-game absence, Porter has supplied 28-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of the last three games that Damian Lillard has been sidelined.

Jose Alvarado ($5,200) -- The New Orleans Pelicans won't have C.J. McCollum available on Friday, which means Jose Alvarado is likely to start in his place against the Golden State Warriors. Alvarado has notched 26-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests while recording multiple steals in both outings.

Tyler Kolek ($3,900) -- The New York Knicks are now without Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne, paving the way for Tyler Kolek to potentially make the first start of his career. Despite the Knicks having other starters who will handle the ball more given the team's injuries, Kolek should benefit from the Bucks giving up the sixth-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.2) this season.

Others to Consider

Elfrid Payton ($4,600) -- If you're wary of using Alvarado in DFS on Friday, Elfrid Payton came off the bench to post 40.2 FDPs in the Pelicans' last game with McCollum inactive, dishing out 14 assists and generating three stocks (steals plus blocks) in 24 minutes. With Golden State being double-digit favorites over New Orleans, there could be even more minutes available for Payton.

KJ Simpson ($4,400) -- LaMelo Ball has been ruled out on Friday, so we'll need to pay attention to who the Charlotte Hornets announce as their starting PG versus the Toronto Raptors. Assuming KJ Simpson is officially named a starter, he'll face a Raptors team that is 28th in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,300) -- Anthony Edwards has scored fewer than 32 FDPs in back-to-back outings, but he tallied 46-plus FDPs in three straight contests before that, and he earned 65.5 FDPs the last time the Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Phoenix Suns. Along with the Suns ranking 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.7), they are 19th in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%) and 22nd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%).

Miles Bridges ($8,200) -- Across the last three games that Ball has missed for the Hornets, Miles Bridges has accrued 51-plus FDPs in two of those contests. On top of that, the Raptors are 18th in rim field goal percentage allowed (64.0%), 29th in free throw rate allowed (29.0%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Tobias Harris ($6,700) -- The Detroit Pistons are going to need everyone to step up in the absence of Cade Cunningham if they want to keep things close against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, and Tobias Harris has logged 36-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings. Up to this point, the Cavaliers have surrendered the second-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.5).

Others to Consider

Kawhi Leonard ($9,000) -- Kawhi Leonard has played 35-plus minutes in 11 of his last 12 starts as the Los Angeles Clippers gear up for the playoffs, resulting in the All-Star forward producing 45-plus FDPs in six of his last seven contests. Not only are the Brooklyn Nets 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.5%), but they are 16th in steal rate allowed (8.2%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.1%).

Josh Hart ($7,900) -- With a lack of experienced at PG for the Knicks right now, Josh Hart will likely handle the ball a bit more, and we know head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't limit the minutes of his starters. Despite Hart finishing with fewer than 34 FDPs in four of his last five games, he's also registered 50-plus FDPs in two of his last six, with triple-doubles in both of those contests.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic (12,600) -- Nikola Jokic didn't waste any time making his presence felt in his return from a five-game absence in the Denver Nuggets' last game, exploding for 63 FDPs in 38 minutes of action. While there is blowout risk with the Nuggets being massive favorites over the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jokic is probable to play against a Jazz squad that is 30th in adjusted defensive rating (118.3), 22nd in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.7%), 27th in assist rate allowed (66.3%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (9.8%).

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,100) -- As of late, Karl-Anthony Towns has taken his game up a notch amid the absence of Jalen Brunson, posting 51-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings. Even though Towns' salary continues to climb, it's tough to ignore a center that owns a 30.9% usage rate across the last 10 games that Brunson has missed.

Yves Missi ($5,300) -- With the Pelicans announcing that Zion Williamson won't play on Friday, there are more paint-scoring opportunities and rebound chances for Yves Missi. Missi has contributed 30-plus FDPs in three of his last four appearances, while the Warriors are coughing up the third-most rebounds per game (16.1) and eighth-most blocks per game (2.2) to Cs this season.

Others to Consider

Draymond Green ($6,600) -- Speaking of the Warriors, Draymond Green finds himself in a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team that is 25th in assist rate allowed (65.9%), 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.8%), and 19th in block rate allowed (9.8%). Green has scored 35-plus FDPs in four of his last seven outings, and New Orleans is permitting the fourth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.4).

Kyle Filipowski ($5,900) -- Kyle Filipowski has started in four of his last five outings, achieving 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests. With the Jazz not having anything to play for but draft position to end the regular season, Filipowski should draw another start on Friday against a Nuggets team that is ceding the seventh-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.4) over their last 30 games.

