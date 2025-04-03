FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Two 30% Profit Boosts for MLB Games Today 4/3/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Thursday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens (each 30%, one for any wager and one for a NRFI/YRFI wager) on any MLB game(s) happening April 3rd, 2025!

Thursday features five MLB games to consider for these boosts, including a divisional bout between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers.

Both sit at 2-4 a week into the season, though the Brewers just took two of three from the Kansas City Royals.

Southpaws square off here as Cincy's Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00 ERA) takes on Milwaukee's Nestor Cortes (0-1, 36.00 ERA). Lodolo threw a scoreless opening frame in his season debut, but Cortes was rocked for 4 runs in the 1st.

Here are the Reds-Brewers NRFI/YRFI odds:

This is the first of a four-game series between the Reds and Brewers. For Game 1, Milwaukee has -118 moneyline odds with Cincinatti sitting at +100 as of Thursday morning. The over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Full Reds-Brewers odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your and TWO (2) 30% Profit Boost Tokens. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used on ANY wager for MLB games happening April 3rd, 2025. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used on a NRFI/YRFI wager for MLB games happening April 3rd, 2025.

You only need to click "Claim Now" once to receive both tokens.

Eligible markets for the "NRFI/YRFI" PBT can be found under the "NRFI/YRFI" tab on the MLB Home Page.

There is a maximum wager and minimum odds requirement associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/3/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 3rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-110) +184 -220 9.5 Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-182) -104 -112 9 Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins -1.5 (+172) +102 -120 7 Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees -1.5 (+155) +106 -124 9.5 Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-192) +100 -118 7.5

