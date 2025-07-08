FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 7/8/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 8th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a Braves-Athletics nightcap in Sacramento.

The Athletics' new grounds at Sutter Health Park is tied with Coors Field for the best hitting venue in baseball, according to Statcast Park factors. It's seen the fourth-most home runs (2.9) and third-most runs (10.5) per game among all 30 MLB parks.

For the visitors, Matt Olson leads the way with 17 dingers. Ronald Acuna Jr. has the most home runs (9) since his season debut in late May.

On the Athletics' side, Brent Rooker owns a team-best 18 home runs. Rookie Nick Kurtz has been their top slugger at Sutter Health Park, blasting 9 dingers in just 26 home games.

Braves-Athletics home run odds are below, while all MLB odds for this FanDuel Dinger Tuesday promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Matt Olson +285 Ronald Acuna Jr. +290 Nick Kurtz +320 Brent Rooker +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eligible MLB Games on 7/8/25

Here are the MLB games being played on July 8th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Mets at Orioles +1.5 (-150) -130 +110 9.5 Rays at Tigers -1.5 (+168) +108 -126 8 Mariners at Yankees -1.5 (+152) +112 -132 9 Rockies at Red Sox -1.5 (-118) +200 -245 9 Marlins at Reds +1.5 (-205) +102 -120 9 Blue Jays at White Sox +1.5 (+104) -196 +164 8.5 Dodgers at Brewers +1.5 (-162) -126 +108 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

