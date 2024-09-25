FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/25/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

The New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game is sure to be postponed tonight as Atlanta prepares for Hurricane Helen to hit. This means that Chris Sale ($11,300) -- and David Peterson ($8,500) -- aren't viable pitching options on today's main slate.

But we still have a lot of heavy hitters for Wednesday. Jack Flaherty ($10,600) and Dylan Cease ($10,400) will square off for a pitching battle at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers come in with a 21.5% strikeout rate while the Padres strike out at a league-low 17.5% rate. Considering the matchups, I definitely prefer Cease over Flaherty. Cease has combined for an earth-shattering 108 FanDuel points across his last two starts and our projections expect him to log a slate-high 35.5 FanDuel points, if we remove Sale from consideration.

Zac Gallen ($9,800) hasn't pitched past the fifth inning in six of his last eight starts, which has hindered his fantasy ceiling. He has a pretty soft matchup tonight against the San Francisco Giants. San Fran strikes out at a 23.9% rate (11th-highest in MLB) and own a lackluster .306 wOBA (18th). Gallen posted 52 FanDuel points against this team earlier this month but mustered only 18 FanDuel points in a meeting with the Giants earlier this season. The matchup is intriguing, but I'd probably prefer to roster Cease given the small discrepancy in salary and Gallen's recent limitations. Cease has a higher ceiling and baseline.

If you want to grab someone with a modest salary who is also likely to draw a low roster rate, Jose Suarez ($5,900) is your guy. He has started just two games this season but is coming off 30 and 27 FanDuel point outings. Most importantly, he'll take on the Chicago White Sox, the worst team and offense in baseball. The White Sox strike out at a 24.5% rate (eighth-highest) versus lefties. Suarez is a viable option, but considering the flexibility we have in building offensive stacks, it won't be difficult to get to Cease today.

Stacks to Target

