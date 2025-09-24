FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/24/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox ($11,000)

Garrett Crochet might go a little overlooked tonight due to Max Fried being in such a good spot at a lower salary. Whenever someone with Crochet's K upside may not be chalk, I'm very interested. Crochet has been outstanding in his first campaign with the Boston Red Sox, pitching to a 2.85 SIERA and 31.6% strikeout rate. The Toronto Blue Jays are a difficult matchup, but Crochet has notched at least nine Ks in three straight starts, with the New York Yankees being one of those outings.

Max Fried, Yankees ($10,100)

As I mentioned, Max Fried has a lovely home matchup, and he's likely the SP1 for the masses. Fried is at home against the Chicago White Sox, and with the Yanks just a game back in the division, Fried might have a little longer leash than usual. While Fried very well could cruise tonight, there are some reasons for concern when it comes to DFS. For one, rain could be an issue, so that's something to monitor. Two, I'm always a little uneasy when a high-salary arm with a meh K rate -- Fried's is 23.5% -- is going to be popular. Fried is a really good play, but I prefer Crochet and this next guy.

Luis Castillo, Mariners ($8,600)

While Stephen Kolek ($7,800) is worth a look if you need to drop even lower in salary, Luis Castillo checks a lot of boxes. He's at his pitcher-friendly home park against the Colorado Rockies, a team that is 28th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.288) with the third-highest strikeout rate (27.2%) in that span. Castillo's numbers have taken a hit across the board in 2025, with the veteran righty sporting a 4.13 SIERA and 21.1% K rate. But at this salary and in a soft matchup, he's awfully enticing.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,700), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,500), Austin Slater ($2,300) and Paul Goldschmidt ($2,700)

Trying to chase down the Jays, the Yankees carry a slate-leading 5.4-run implied total at home versus southpaw Fraser Ellard, who is opening what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Pale Hose. Given that Chicago's relievers are 28th in xFIP (4.49) this year, the Bronx Bombers could go off. It's tough to predict what the Yankees' lineup will be due to it being a bullpen game for the White Sox, but Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are a high-upside pairing if you have the salary. There's a chance Paul Goldschmidt is hitting leadoff against a lefty.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Josh Naylor ($3,500), Cal Raleigh ($4,500), Julio Rodriguez ($4,100) and Randy Arozarena ($3,300)

The Seattle Mariners (5.2 implied total) are a stellar stacking option at home against Tanner Gordon, a righty who has surrendered 1.83 homers per nine and a 48.3% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters. That makes Josh Naylor and Cal Raleigh two of my favorite bats on the slate. But with Colorado sitting 28th in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days (4.69), don't sleep on righties Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jose Altuve ($3,100), Carlos Correa ($2,800), Jesus Sanchez ($2,600) and Christian Walker ($3,000)

I wrote up the Houston Astros (5.0 implied total) in homer-happy Sacramento on Tuesday, and they flopped. I'm going back to the well today as they're facing Luis Severino. The Athletics' temporary home has gotten the better of Severino, with the veteran right-hander permitting a .356 wOBA and 39.5% hard-hit rate at home this season. Due to their recent struggles, the Astros come in at easy-to-stomach salaries. Jose Altuve is one of the better point-per-dollar plays on the slate as a leadoff bat who is salaried at just $3,100.

FanDuel is letting you choose your MLB reward today, September 25th! Pick either a 30% Profit Boost for any wager OR a 50% Profit Boost for an SGP. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.