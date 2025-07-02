FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 7/2/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Brown ($9,700)

Hunter Brown is pitching at Coors Field on Wednesday, but because of the venue, we're getting a major drop in salary on one of the best pitchers in baseball in an extremely favorable matchup. Along with Brown sporting the 4th-best SIERA (2.84), 3rd-highest strikeout rate (32.1%), and 14th-lowest HR/9 (0.73) among qualified pitchers, the Colorado Rockies are producing the fifth-worst wOBA (.287), second-worst wRC+ (68), seventh-worst ISO (.131), and highest strikeout rate (29.4%) over the last 14 days.

Logan Gilbert ($9,400)

Given that he's not throwing at Coors, Logan Gilbert figures to be the most popular pitcher on the slate, especially with him taking the mound at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Despite Gilbert ranking in the 98th percentile in strikeout rate (37.0%) and being capable of dominating in any matchup, he's tallied fewer than 30 FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts, and the Kansas City Royals own the second-lowest strikeout rate (17.8%) versus righties this season.

Yusei Kikuchi ($8,700)

Yusei Kikuchi has posted 38-plus FDPs in four consecutive outings dating back to June 9, and during that span, he's tallied the best SIERA (2.20), fifth-best WHIP (0.78), and second-highest strikeout rate (35.6%) in baseball. On the season, the Atlanta Braves are registering the 8th-worst wOBA (.289), 9th-worst wRC+ (82), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (24.0%) versus southpaws while they just allowed Tyler Anderson (19.3% strikeout rate in 2025) to tally 7 Ks and 43 FDPs against them on Tuesday.

Shota Imanaga ($7,800)

At first glance, there isn't much of a need to use a pitcher below Kikuchi's salary, but if you need the savings, Shota Imanaga stands out in a positive matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. While Imanaga could still be operating on a pitch count in his second start since returning from the injured list, the Guardians are notching the second-worst wOBA (.271), fourth-worst wRC+ (73), third-worst ISO (.100), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.3%) when facing left-handed hurlers this year.

Stacks to Target

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Isaac Paredes ($3,900), Jose Altuve ($3,600), Cam Smith ($3,400), and Yainer Diaz ($3,300)

Wednesday's matchup sets up well for the Houston Astros at Coors Field, as the Rockies are expected to trot out Austin Gomber, who is carrying a dismal 6.95 xERA, 7.9% strikeout rate, and 14.5% barrel rate in his limited action this season. Even though the Astros can roll out plenty of righties versus Gomber, I prefer using one-offs or mini-stacks for Houston on this slate, with Cam Smith (.366 ISO and 185 wRC+ vs. LHP) being my favorite of the bunch.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,300), Roman Anthony ($2,600), Abraham Toro ($2,800), and Wilyer Abreu ($3,000)

After finishing up Tuesday's game on Wednesday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds will square off again at 7:10 p.m. ET, so we'll have to keep close tabs on who is in their lineup. For the time being, Nick Martinez is expected to start the second contest for Cincy, and he's in the 40th percentile in xERA (4.12), 20th percentile in strikeout rate (18.1%), 48th percentile in barrel rate (8.4%), and 24th percentile in groundball rate (37.3%) while the Red Sox boast the sixth-best ISO (.197) across the last 14 days.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Nolan Schanuel ($3,000), Mike Trout ($3,200), Taylor Ward ($3,200), and Jo Adell ($3,200)

Although Didier Fuentes is the No. 10 prospect for the Braves, he's mightily struggled in his first two starts in the majors, accumulating 14 hits allowed, 10 earned runs allowed, and only 4 Ks across 8.1 innings pitched. While the Los Angeles Angels have the fourth-highest strikeout rate (24.4%) over the last 14 days, they also possess the fifth-best wOBA (.358), fifth-best wRC+ (131), and second-best ISO (.227) during that span.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,500), Will Smith ($3,300), and Max Muncy ($3,200)

For the second straight day, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a perfect team to target if you're fading full stacks of the Astros, as LA's salaries are easy to get to on tonight's slate. Brandon Eisert (2.03 HR/9 to lefties) is expected to open Wednesday's game for the Chicago White Sox before handing the ball to Sean Burke, who -- despite looking better of late -- is still in the 9th percentile in xERA (5.26), 31st percentile in strikeout rate (19.2%), 20th percentile in walk rate (10.5%), and 14th percentile in barrel rate (11.1%).

