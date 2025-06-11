FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 6/11/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Robbie Ray ($11,000)

Robbie Ray comes in with the highest salary on the slate despite pitching at Coors Field on Wednesday, but it's warranted given his 88th percentile xERA (2.75) and 83rd percentile strikeout rate (28.4%), and the fact he's tallied 40-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in eight straight starts. Although I tend to fade Ray when he's popular, it's tough to completely ignore him against a Colorado Rockies team that has the fourth-worst wOBA (.268), worst wRC+ (56), and second-highest strikeout rate (27.9%) versus southpaws this season.

Kris Bubic ($10,400)

Facing the New York Yankees isn't an ideal matchup for Kris Bubic, but he's been fantastic this season, ranking in the 87th percentile in xERA (2.81), 78th percentile in strikeout rate (26.9%), and 79th percentile in hard-hit rate (35.6%). While the Yankees do boast the best wOBA (.360), best wRC+ (136), and best ISO (.209) against left-handed pitching this year, New York's projected lineup does have four players (Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells) who have a strikeout rate of 25.9% or worse versus lefties since the start of last season.

David Peterson ($9,600)

David Peterson relies on keeping the ball on the ground with a 94th percentile groundball rate (57.4%), which has helped him score 31-plus FDPs in six consecutive starts for the New York Mets. Aside from the Washington Nationals tallying the 11th-worst wOBA (.286) and 10th-worst ISO (.123) versus left-handed pitchers, a majority of their best hitters are lefties, and Peterson is registering a 2.27 xFIP, 0.97 WHIP, and 30.9% strikeout rate when facing left-handed batters in 2025.

David Festa ($7,700)

I'll admittedly say that I'm going strikeout-chasing by listing David Festa, but he has a 28.0% strikeout rate and 12.2% swinging strike rate through 4 starts and 16.2 innings pitched in the majors this season after posting a 30.6% strikeout rate and 17.6% swinging strike rate at the Triple-A level. Even with the Texas Rangers exploding for 16 runs against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, they are still sporting the 6th-worst wOBA (.292), 7th-worst wRC+ (86), 10th-worst ISO (.132), and 4th-highest strikeout rate (24.8%) over the last 14 days.

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,300), Rafael Devers ($3,900), Abraham Toro ($2,800), and Roman Anthony ($2,500)

Wednesday's showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is my favorite game to stack on the slate -- even with a game being played at Coors Field. Zack Littell has a 1.78 HR/9 or worse to both sides of the plate, but I give the slight edge to left-handed hitters from the Red Sox due to him coughing up a 47.8% flyball rate in that split (compared to a 39.0% flyball rate to righties) while winds are blowing out at Fenway Park.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Yandy Diaz ($3,200), Brandon Lowe ($3,300), Junior Caminero ($3,600), and Jonathan Aranda ($3,200)

On the other side of the Red Sox-Rays matchup, Tampa Bay figures to have success at the plate versus Walker Buehler, who is in the 19th percentile in xERA (4.78), 18th percentile in xBA (.276), and 18th percentile in barrel rate (10.7%). Yandy Diaz (104 wRC+ vs. RHP), Brandon Lowe (132 wRC+), Junior Caminero (135 wRC+), and Jonathan Aranda (165 wRC+) all have formidable metrics against right-handed pitchers while Jose Caballero ($2,800) is an enticing salary-saving option due to his base-stealing upside if he's confirmed in the lineup.

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Parker Meadows ($3,000), Kerry Carpenter ($3,300), Riley Greene ($3,400), and Wenceel Perez ($2,800)

Although the left-handed batters from the Mets do stand out, the lefties from the Detroit Tigers shouldn't go overlooked in a warm-weather environment at Camden Yards (first in home run park factor for left-handed hitters in 2025) against Zach Eflin. In addition to Eflin coughing up three-plus earned runs and pitching five-plus innings in three of his last four starts -- proving that the Baltimore Orioles are willing to keep him out there regardless of the results -- he's surrendering a .369 wOBA, 2.67 HR/9, 44.4% flyball rate, and 13.1% strikeout versus left-handed batters this season.

