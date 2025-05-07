FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 5/7/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

I'm typically pretty feast-or-famine with my pitcher slot, but Wednesday's slate features several intriguing mid-range plays. As tantalizing as Hunter Greene ($10,600) and Max Fried ($10,500) are, there are a few high-salaried offenses I'd rather prioritize given the mid-range value on the bump.

Jackson Jobe ($8,400)

The upside is there for Jackson Jobe tonight. And while I don't usually condone trotting our rookie pitchers at Coors Field, this year's Colorado Rockies still stinks at altitude. They're 28th in home wRC+ (82) versus righties and have struck out at a league-worst 27% clip in that split.

Jobe's been up-and-down, but he's inched passed 30 FanDuel points (FDP) in two of the last three starts. The 22-year-old has a 3.38 ERA through his first five career starts, and the minor league track record suggests there's untapped strikeout potential.

Jose Berrios ($8,700)

Jose Berrios could fall through the cracks given the low-$8,000 options below him, but I want exposure to this matchup. The Los Angeles Angels are just 24th in wRC+ (89) against right-handed pitchers, and they've struck out at the second-highest clip (26.1%) in that split.

Jose Berrios is up to his usual tricks this year. The righty's living in that high-3.00s ERA/mid 4.00s xERA range he's finished in the last two seasons; but that's not to discount the fantasy production. His strikeout rate is back over 20% this season, and he's fresh off a season-best 42 FDP. Berrios generated 13 whiffs in that one, so there's more strikeout upside than you'd think given the opponent.

Michael Wacha ($8,300)

Michael Wacha is in the same mold as Berrios for me. They're both arms with legit 40-FDP upside even if their strikeout rates and ERA indicators aren't up with baseball's elites.

But in the right matchup, Wacha (like Berrios) can shove. And there aren't many matchups as right as the Chicago White Sox. Chicago's south siders are a lowly 28th in wRC+ (82) and 30th in ISO (.105) against right-handed pitchers. They have the sixth-highest strikeout rate (23.1%) and a bottom-10 rate of hard contact (28.4%) in that split.

Wacha's only exceeded 25 FDP in one of his seven starts this season, but he got up to 46 FDP two starts back and hasn't allowed more than 3 runs in a start since April 5th.

The White Sox are a little friskier than last season's, but Wacha's really enjoyed his starts against the AL Central's bottom-feeder. He went 3-1 with a 1.33 and 0.78 WHIP in four starts versus the Sox, clearing 50 FDP in both home outings.

Stacks to Target

Tigers

Players to Target: Spencer Torkelson ($3,900), Riley Greene ($3,800), Kerry Carpenter ($3,800), Javier Baez ($3,400)

Today's three highest-projected hitters in our MLB DFS projections all play for the Detroit Tigers. Kerry Carpenter (18.3 FDP), Riley Greene (16.8), and Spencer Torkelson (15.6) sit atop our MLB DFS projections, so it's natural to turn to the Detroit Tigers. Detroit gets their first taste of Coors Field against righty Chase Dollander -- the owner of an ugly 6.48 ERA.

Outside of those three, Javier Baez has quietly mashed righties while both of Colt Keith and Dillon Dingler are north of a .760 OPS in that split.

Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,400), Royce Lewis ($3,000), Trevor Larnach ($2,800), Carlos Correa ($2,700), Edouard Julien ($2,100)

The Minnesota Twins popped for 9 runs in yesterday's series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles, and they could stay hot in a plus matchup versus 41-year-old Charlie Morton. The righty's pitched to a 9.76 ERA across 27 2/3 innings this season, during which he's permitted a 19th-percentile barrel rate (11.5%) and 7th percentile hard-hit rate (49%).

Minnesota could feast here, though they may be a tad trickier to stack. Since the start of last season, Byron Buxton leads the way against righties with an .830 OPS. Trevor Larnach (.772) and Carlos Correa (.771) aren't far behind, plus the Twins just got Royce Lewis (.729) back from IL.

Oh, and 2B Edouard Julien -- assuming he cracks the starting lineup -- is the second-best point-per-dollar value on the board with a 10.4-FDP projection and $2,100 salary.

Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,200), Maikel Garcia ($3,200), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,000), Salvador Perez ($2,800), Jonathan India ($2,800)

The Kansas City Royals have won 13 of their last 15 games, largely thanks to their offense showing some life. They've only put up 7 runs across two games with the White Sox, but tonight's date with Jonathan Cannon could unlock their ceiling.

Cannon has a 4.26 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 38 innings this season. He's allowed a double-digit barrel rate (10.2%) and continues to struggle getting whiffs.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia are both clear of a .850 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and they'll occupy two spots in the heart of the order.

To compliment those two, consider Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez, or even leadoff hitter Jonathan India.

