FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/9/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Ryan Pepiot ($9,500)

There isn't a pitcher that can be considered a 'safe' option on Wednesday's slate, but Ryan Pepiot does possess solid strikeout upside despite the Los Angeles Angels ranking 18th in strikeout rate (22.2%) early in the 2025 season. Pepiot was in the 79th percentile in xBA (.216) and 74th percentile in strikeout rate (26.3%) a season ago, and the right-handed starter for the Tampa Bay Rays has surrendered only 3 earned runs across his first 2 starts and 11.0 innings pitched.

Joe Ryan ($9,300)

Joe Ryan was fantastic in 2024, residing in the 91st percentile in xERA (2.87) and 80th percentile in strikeout rate (27.3%), which led to a stellar 3.44 xFIP and 3.28 SIERA. While Ryan has underwhelmed in his first two starts in 2025 -- and draws a stiff matchup versus the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday -- there isn't a pitcher as talented as Ryan on this slate whenever he's rolling on the mound.

Seth Lugo ($8,500)

Recommending Seth Lugo is more about the matchup against the Minnesota Twins than being excited about Lugo's upside, as Minnesota is sporting the second-worst wOBA (.261), second-worst wRC+ (68), and fourth-worst ISO (.113) over their first 11 games this season. Lugo isn't missing many bats while sitting in the 3rd percentile in whiff rate (11.8%) and 18th percentile in strikeout rate (14.0%) through his first two starts. That's led to him being in the 29th percentile in xERA (5.25) and 13th percentile in xBA (.317), so there's certainly risk here.

Stacks to Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Brice Turang ($3,500), Jackson Chourio ($3,800), Christian Yelich ($4,100), and Sal Frelick ($3,000)

Antonio Senzatela has somehow yet to give up an earned run across his first two starts, but those two starts took place away from Coors Field, and his 6.60 xERA and .342 xBA suggest his luck will run out soon. During Tuesday's showdown between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies at Coors, the Brewers produced seven earned runs with Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich all contributing 18-plus FanDuel points (FDPs).

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,700), Rafael Devers ($3,700), Alex Bregman ($3,300), and Wilyer Abreu ($3,300)

Something has looked off for Kevin Gausman to begin the new campaign, with the veteran righty logging a forgettable 5.45 xFIP, 5.61 SIERA, and only a 9.8% strikeout rate through his first 2 starts and 11.1 innings pitched. Gausman's concerning metrics could become troublesome on Wednesday versus a Boston Red Sox squad that has the sixth-best wOBA (.324), eighth-best wRC+ (106), and fifth-best ISO (.173) against right-handed pitchers since the start of last season.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Michael Harris ($2,800), Ozzie Albies ($3,200), Marcell Ozuna ($3,700), and Matt Olson ($3,300)

Even though the Atlanta Braves are registering the seventh-worst wOBA (.282), eighth-worst wRC+ (77), sixth-worst ISO (.115), and fourth-highest strikeout rate (26.2%) through their first 10 contests, I'm not buying Taijuan Walker turning things around this season despite him scoring 40 FDPs in his first start. Walker was abysmal last season, ranking in the first percentile in xERA (7.09), third percentile in strikeout rate (15.2%), first percentile in barrel rate (13.4%), and third percentile in hard-hit rate (46.3%), so this could be a prime get-right spot for the Braves.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.