FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/30/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nathan Eovaldi ($9,700)

Nathan Eovaldi may not be the highest-salaried pitcher on Wednesday's main slate, but he's the top option according to our MLB DFS projections. We project Eovaldi for 35.3 FanDuel points (FDP) -- nearly 5.0 more than the next-closest arm. The vet has been lights-out to begin his age-35 season, pitching to a 2.21 ERA while racking up four quality starts in six tries. The xERA (4.08) and downtick in velocity is troublesome long-term, but he's still someone I want shares of today against the Athletics. The A's are just 17th in wOBA against right-handed pitchers, and they have the fourth-lowest implied total (3.9 runs) on the main slate.

Matt Boyd ($9,400)

Matt Boyd has cracked 30 FDP in four of five starts this season, pitching to a 2.54 ERA in the process. The southpaw's velocity is up, and that's helped him hold opponents to a tiny 3.4% barrel rate. His current strikeout rate (19.5%) caps the upside, but Boyd's been over a 24% K% each of the past three years. That offers a path to upside against a Pittsburgh Pirates offense that's 26th in wOBA against left-handed pitchers and has struck out at a top-10 clip in the split.

Tobias Meyers ($8,200)

I don't love Tobias Myers' profile, but his salary is low and he has a mouth-watering matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Myers managed only 12 FDP in his first outing last time out, but he got up to 82 pitches and could find more success tonight. Myers cleared 30 FDP nine times across 25 starts as a rookie, so there's real upside in such a promising matchup. Chicago's south siders are 28th in wOBA against righties and have struck out at the sixth-highest rate against them.

Noah Cameron ($6,000)

It's up to your own risk tolerance whether you deploy Noah Cameron in his MLB debut, but the Kansas City Royals' No. 5 prospect has the kind of salary which allows you to get uber-creative at the dish. Cameron's posted a 3.22 ERA through five Triple-A starts, a span during which he's managed a 30.3% K%. The Tampa Bay Rays are a nice matchup for lefties, too. Tampa's 24th in wOBA and has a 24.7% K% against southpaws, so there's more upside than you'd think despite the clear red flags.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,600), Cody Bellinger ($3,100), Paul Goldschmidt ($3,000), Austin Wells ($2,900), Anthony Volpe ($2,800)

The New York Yankees put up 15 runs against the Baltimore Orioles last night, and they're set up well again versus lefty Cade Povich. The southpaw is coming off his best start of the year but still owns a 5.04 ERA (5.32 xERA) on the season. He's given up a hefty hard-hit rate (45.1%) and barrel rate (9.8%), so there's still plenty to like for New York's offense. Aaron Judge is a building-block here; he's the highest-projected hitter on the main slate (15.8 FDP), per our model. Otherwise, Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, and Cody Bellinger have been rock-solid against lefties this season, albeit in a limited sample.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($4,500), Seiya Suzuki ($3,500), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,400), Michael Busch ($3,000), Carson Kelly ($2,900)

The Chicago Cubs don't have the best hitting environment at PNC Park tonight, but they've been so good I'm not sure that matters against Carmen Mlodzinski. The Pittsburgh Pirates' righty has a 6.95 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through five starts, giving up at least 3 runs in four of those. Kyle Tucker has mashed RHP via a .981 OPS, and his salary is more manageable when you can surround him with Michael Busch (.952), Pete Crow-Armstrong (.906), and Seiya Suzuki (.823). Oh, and don't forget about the red-hot Carson Kelly (1.507) assuming Kelly cracks the starting lineup.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Cedric Mullins ($3,300), Gunnar Henderson ($3,200), Adley Rutschman ($2,900), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,800), Jackson Holiday ($2,500)

Runs should be plentiful in Baltimore, so we don't forget about the home O's in spite of New York's strong offensive outlook. The Yankees are expected to start Carlos Carrasco -- a 38-year-old righty with a 5.26 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. Ryan O'Hearn (1.021 OPS vs RHP) is a righty specialist while Gunnar Henderson (.932) has mashed in this split even with his slow start overall. Outside of those two, I'm interested in Cedric Mullins (.880), Adley Rutschman (.794) and Jackson Holliday (.750) -- all of whom come with low salaries.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for any LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.