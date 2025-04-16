FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/16/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Aaron Nola ($8,800)

Only two pitchers carry five-figure salaries on today's slate, but neither project as the day's top arm. That honor belongs to Aaron Nola who our MLB DFS projections peg for 34.6 FanDuel points (FDP). The long-time ace has gotten off to a slow start in 2025, pitching to a 5.51 ERA while topping out at 30 FDP across three starts. The velocity is down from last season, but his swinging-strike rate (11.9%) is actually up and he just registered a season-best 7 strikeouts. The San Francisco Giants have been frisky early on, though they are striking out at the seventh-highest clip against right-handed pitchers (24.8%).

Brandon Pfaadt ($8,600)

There's a few uber-intriguing value arms today, but that doesn't mean we should overlook Brandon Pfaadt. The 26-year-old hasn't gotten many strikeouts this season, but he's coming off a 37-FDP showing and has recorded two quality starts in three appearances. Pfaadt's swinging-strike rate (11.4%) is right in line with last year's, so we could finally see the Ks unlocked against the Miami Marlins. Miami is just 24th in wRC+ (88) against righties, and they've struck out at the second-highest rate (26.6%) in this split.

Bobby Miller ($6,300)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have called up Bobby Miller to start tonight's series finale against the Colorado Rockies. The matchup alone would put Miller in lineup consideration; Colorado is dead-last in wRC+ (57) with the league's highest K% (29.5%) and 10th-highest ground-ball rate (44.1%) against right-handed pitchers. But Miller's salary is so low that he immediately becomes one of the slate's top options. Miller struggled through an injury-plagued 2024, but he was electric the season prior. Across 22 starts in 2023, Miller pitched to a sub-4.00 SIERA and recorded a 28.2% called + swinging-strike rate (CSW%). He notched at least 30 FDP in 13 of those starts; tonight we project him for 29.6 FDP.

Dean Kremer ($6,100)

Miller's likely to be the chalk value arm tonight, but he's not the only low-salary pitcher to consider. Sure, Dean Kremer's 8.16 ERA is scary at first glance, but a look under the hood doesn't support such a lower salary. Kremer's SIERA is down at a respectable 4.20, and he's posting what would be career-best marks for CSW% (29.5%) and ground-ball rate (42.6%). That's not to say Kremer's an ace, just that the salary is too low for what he's capable of in this matchup. The Cleveland Guardians are just 17th in wRC+ (101) against RHP, and their 22.3% K% against that split is 13th-highest in the bigs. He's the second-best point-per-dollar value on the slate thanks to a 27-FDP projection.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,500), Mookie Betts ($4,200), Freddie Freeman ($3,700), Tommy Edman ($3,300), and Will Smith ($3,000).

There's plenty of value to be had on the bump, so this feels like the right day to load up on the Dodgers' high-salaried bats. LA's up against Colorado's German Marquez -- a righty with a 4.60 ERA and a sub-23% CSW%. With salary at our disposal, going with all three of Shohei Ohtani (.977 OPS vs. RHP), Mookie Betts (.923), and Freddie Freeman (1.318) is viable -- though you could mix in a more salary-friendly option like Tommy Edman (.942) or Will Smith (1.048). There's a lot of flexibility here but getting a piece of their 5.6-run implied total makes too much sense without a clear high-salary ace to allocate salary toward.

Athletics

Players to Target: Tyler Soderstrom ($3,400), Brent Rooker ($3,400), Lawrence Butler ($2,900), and Jacob Wilson ($2,800).

The Athletics exploded for 12 runs in yesterday's series-opener against the Chicago White Sox, and they're lined up well against Jonathan Cannon even with cold weather expected in the Windy City. The right-handed Cannon pitched to a 4.49 ERA in his debut season last year, and he's somehow been even worse to open 2025. Through three starts, Cannon's running a 5.79 ERA and has permitted a near-10% barrel rate. Tyler Soderstrom (1.260 OPS vs. RHP) is the headliner here coming off a 2-homer game, while Lawrence Butler (.862) and Jacob Wilson (.793) are reasonably-salaried options with good numbers against righties. Don't let Brent Rooker fall through the cracks, either. He's only batting .205 early on but managed a .921 OPS in this split last season.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,600), Rafael Devers ($3,500), Wilyer Abreu ($3,100), and Kristian Campbell ($2,900)

The Boston Red Sox won't have Alex Bregman (paternity list) available tonight, but they still have plenty of intriguing bats in a date with Zack Littell. The righty has given up 12 runs across his last two starts and just served up 4 home runs in his last home outing. Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers have gotten off to slow starts but both finished with an OPS north of .900 versus righties last season. That's a threshold Wilyer Abreu (1.021) and Kristian Campbell (.949) have both exceeded in 2025, with the latter showing a 30% HR/FB rate early on.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Mike Trout ($4,000), Taylor Ward ($3,500), Jorge Soler ($3,100), Jo Adell ($2,800), and Luis Rengifo ($2,700)

The Texas Rangers are doing fantasy players a solid by trotting Patrick Corbin out for another start despite him allowing 3 runs across his first 4.0 innings and recording an xERA north of 5.00 in five consecutive seasons. You'll likely start any Los Angeles Angels stack with Mike Trout; he's homered three times in the last week and has a .876 OPS against lefties dating back to 2021.

Otherwise, the Angels haven't faced many lefties this season, but their core hitters performed well in that split last year. Pairing Trout with one of Taylor Ward (.833 OPS vs. LHP), Jorge Soler (.891), or Jo Adell (.805) alongside Luis Rengifo (.849) is more than viable with so many value arms to choose from.

