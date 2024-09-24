FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/24/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

There are a few top-notch arms going on this slate, but with Michael King ($9,500) and Logan Gilbert ($9,900) in difficult matchups -- Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, respectively -- I have Framber Valdez ($11,000) and Bailey Ober ($10,300) at the top of my wish lists.

Framber gets the Seattle Mariners, a team that sports MLB's highest strikeout rate (26.9%). Valdez has been truly elite in the second half, limiting hitters to a .210 wOBA in that span while recording a 30.3% K rate and 2.56 xFIP. The salary is way up there and limits what you can do with your bats, but Framber's numbers fully warrant it.

Ober is at home against the Miami Marlins. Miami is next to last in wOBA for the season (.293). Ober is having an excellent campaign, pitching to a 3.57 SIERA, 27.1% strikeout rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate. He's got more than enough to deliver in a superb matchup, and Miami's 3.05 implied total is the slate's lowest.

It's a Coors slate, so we need to sift through the value options, as well. Of the bunch, Brandon Pfaadt ($8,600) stands out.

For the season, Pfaadt owns a 3.70 SIERA, 23.8% K rate and 11.2% swinging-strike rate. Those are pretty great clips for a guy salaried under $9,000. The matchup is there, too, as Pfaadt gets a San Francisco Giants offense that ranks 27th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.281).

Stacks to Target

