FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/16/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Gilbert, Mariners ($10,300)

There are several quality pitchers going tonight. I think Logan Gilbert and Freddy Peralta are in a tier of their own, and our MLB DFS projections have Gilbert forecasted as the slate's SP2, pegging him to score 36.0 FanDuel points. While Gilbert has a fairly meh matchup at the Kansas City Royals, he's been lethal when healthy this year, sporting a 2.70 SIERA, 34.0% strikeout rate and 15.8% swinging-strike rate -- all of which are career-best marks.

Freddy Peralta, Brewers ($10,000)

We project Peralta just in front of Gilbert, with our model projecting Peralta for 37.5 FanDuel points. Other than Peralta and Gilbert, no one else is projected for more than 30.0 FanDuel points. Peralta has upped his game in the second half, recording a 3.60 xFIP and 31.0% K rate in that time. He's at home against the Los Angeles Angels, a team with the second-highest strikeout rate over the last 14 days (30.7%), and Peralta has put up at least 33.0 FanDuel points in six of his past seven starts.

Shane Smith, White Sox ($8,300)

If you want to save salary on the mound, Shane Smith checks some boxes as a value target. He's got a pretty sweet matchup versus the Baltimore Orioles, an offense that has the fourth-highest K rate over the last two weeks (27.8%). Smith can miss bats. He's got an 11.9% swinging-strike rate for the season and has posted between 27 and 40 FanDuel points in each of his past four starts. Although I considered writing up Eury Perez ($7,500) despite Perez pitching at Coors, Smith is the value play I'm most into.

Stacks to Target

Miami Marlins

Players to Target: Connor Norby ($2,900), Agustin Ramirez ($3,400), Xavier Edwards ($3,200) and Otto Lopez ($3,300)

The Miami Marlins (5.3 implied total) are at Coors, and they get to face Kyle Freeland, a lefty who has allowed a .373 wOBA at home, including a .381 wOBA at home to righties. Agustin Ramirez, Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez and Connor Norby will all hit from the right side against Freeland. Norby is one of my favorite bats on the slate thanks to his 44.7% hard-hit rate and 40.4% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,600), Brice Turang ($3,300), Sal Frelick ($3,000) and Isaac Collins ($2,800)

Taking on righty Caden Dana, the Milwaukee Brewers (5.1 implied total) are an elite stacking option. Dana has just 15.2 MLB innings under his belt this campaign, and he's been tagged for 2.30 homers per nine while walking 15.5% of hitters. Sal Frelick and Brice Turang are projected to hit first and third, respectively, although each is a pinch-hit risk if they come up against a left-hander later in the game. Christian Yelich is scorching hot, generating a .414 wOBA and 40.7% hard-hit rate in August.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Heliot Ramos ($3,200), Wilmer Flores ($2,700), Matt Chapman ($3,200) and Rafael Devers ($4,000)

I wanted to dig a little deeper for the last stack and find an offense that may go under the radar a bit. The San Francisco Giants (4.5 implied total) fit the bill in a road matchup with Eduardo Rodriguez. E-Rod has struggled at home, surrendering 1.47 jacks per nine and putting up a 5.09 xFIP in the split. The Giants have some modest-salaried righties -- namely Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and Wilmer Flores -- who catch my eye in this matchup. Ramos has a juicy 46.4% fly-ball rate versus LHPs, and Chapman has a 46.7% hard-hit rate and 48.0% fly-ball rate in the split.

