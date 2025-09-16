3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 9/16/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Junior Caminero has generated a .318 ISO, .579 SLG, 23.9% barrel rate, and just a 16.8% strikeout rate across the past 30 days.

He's smashed nine home runs and 23 RBIs in this 26-game span, so his +115 RBI odds catch my eye in an inviting matchup against Jose Berrios.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Junior Caminero +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Berrios holds on to a 3.99 ERA but has meh ERA indicators, including a 4.39 SIERA and 4.77 expected ERA. The northpaw shows reverse splits, allowing a .242 ISO, .498 SLG, and 1.90 home runs per nine innings (third-most in MLB) to right-handed hitters.

The right-handed Caminero has reverse splits, too, as he sports a .266 BA, .288 ISO, and .533 SLG versus RHPs. Caminero touts a .339 BA and .677 SLG at home against righties.

Projected to hit from the cleanup spot, Caminero is a good bet to drive in a run tonight.

The Miami Marlins have a 5.5 implied team total against Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field tonight.

It checks out -- Coors spells runs, Freeland has a 5.82 ERA at home, and the Marlins are averaging 5.5 runs across their last seven games heading into this series. But despite the high offensive expectations, every player on the Marlins has plus odds to log an RBI tonight. That's something I want to try to take advantage of, and I'll look to do it through rookie Jakob Marsee.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jakob Marsee +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

The left-handed Marsee has smashed the ball in same-handed matchups, going 18-for-61 (.333 BA) at the plate with five doubles and three home runs. He sports a .259 ISO and 39.0% fly-ball rate in the split, too, which could lend itself to a big fly against Freeland at Coors.

Marsee has logged 27 RBIs through 43 games in the big leagues. Our MLB projections forecast him to record 0.83 RBIs in this one, suggesting value at this +120 number.

An early-season injury partially derailed his 2025 campaign, but Logan Gilbert has nonetheless been fantastic this year.

Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts Logan Gilbert Over Sep 16 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

He sports a 2.70 SIERA, 2.73 xFIP, 2.86 xERA, and a massive 34.0% strikeout rate through 114 1/3 frames. Among MLB hurlers who have tossed at least 110 innings this season, Gilbert ranks first in K%, second in SIERA, and third in xFIP.

Gilbert has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in 19 out of 22 starts. You're not reading that wrong, and he's even stretched for seven-plus Ks in 15 of 22 outings. So, even in a tough matchup against a Kansas City Royals team that avoids Ks, I want to back Gilbert tonight.

Kansas City's active roster strikes out at an astonishingly low 16.5% rate against RHPs. They are up to an 18.8% K% at home against righties across the last 30 days. That's still a very low number, but with Gilbert netting 11.89 Ks per nine innings against lefties, 13.25 Ks per nine innings against righties, and pitching for a playoff-seeking Seattle Mariners team that is looking to claim its 10th straight victory tonight, I want in on the over.

