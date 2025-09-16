NFL Week 3 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 3's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 3 Predictions

Dolphins at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -11.8

Total Prediction: 51.6

Raiders at Commanders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -6.2

Total Prediction: 49.0

Thoughts: Would not bet based on these numbers right now because I'm projecting Jayden Daniels as in.

Falcons at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -2.1

Total Prediction: 44.0

Thoughts: Showing value in the Carolina Panthers even after downgrading them for offensive-line injuries. There's a chance this number continues to shift toward the Atlanta Falcons, though, so I'm not in a rush to bet it.

Packers at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -8.5

Total Prediction: 45.4

Steelers at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -0.8

Total Prediction: 42.6

Rams at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -4.1

Total Prediction: 47.8

Thoughts: Question marks along the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line and to Dallas Goedert are preventing me from betting the over here.

Colts at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -2.0

Total Prediction: 39.9

Thoughts: The Tennessee Titans' defense has been good enough where I'm willing to act on the value I have on the under. This will also be the Indianapolis Colts' first outdoor and road game of the year.

Jets at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bucs -7.6

Total Prediction: 48.6

Thoughts: Even with Tyrod Taylor likely starting for the New York Jets, I'm willing to bet this over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is chugging, and the Jets' defense hasn't impressed thus far.

Bengals at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -4.0

Total Prediction: 42.2

Thoughts: I don't wanna bet on Carson Wentz, so I'm hoping the market moves toward the Minnesota Vikings to take away the bit of value I'm seeing on them.

Texans at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -1.7

Total Prediction: 42.5

Thoughts: Although the Houston Texans move outdoors, they get their easiest defensive matchup yet. I'm willing to bet on them to get their first win of the season, taking their moneyline at +102.

Saints at Seahawks Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -4.4

Total Prediction: 43.6

Thoughts: The New Orleans Saints' offense has been surprisingly competent so far, so while I think my model is too high on them, I'm willing to take +7 at even money in what could be a low-scoring game.

Broncos at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -2.3

Total Prediction: 44.7

Cardinals at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cardinals -0.2

Total Prediction: 44.5

Thoughts: This is assuming that Mac Jones starts for the San Francisco 49ers for the second straight week.

Cowboys at Bears Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -0.7

Total Prediction: 43.3

Thoughts: Offensive efficiency is the main catalyst of my totals model, and while neither team has been hideous, they're not standout enough to justify a total this high, no matter what the defenses have looked like. There's also projected 10 mph winds in Chicago, further driving down my total and putting me on the under at 50.5

Chiefs at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -5.4

Total Prediction: 47.0

Lions at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -3.9

Total Prediction: 54.3

