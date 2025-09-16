FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

NFL AFC East Winners: Complete List of Division Champions by Year

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

NFL AFC East Winners: Complete List of Division Champions by Year

The AFC East has seen plenty of dominant teams over the years, with recent history marked by a pair of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

But the AFC East has hardly been a one-team show. Let's check out the full AFC East Division champions history and see how all four teams have fared with a complete list of winners by year.

AFC East Champions History

Below is a complete list of AFC East Division winners by year.

Year
AFC East Winner
Record
2024Buffalo Bills13-4
2023Buffalo Bills11-6
2022Buffalo Bills13-3
2021Buffalo Bills11-6
2020Buffalo Bills13-3
2019New England Patriots12-4
2018New England Patriots11-5

Let's see how all four teams have performed.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East 22 times.

New England's recent AFC Division title came in 2019. They won 11 straight AFC East titles from 2009-2019 and 16 of 17 division crowns between 2003 and 2019.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East 15 times.

Buffalo's most recent AFC Division title came in 2024. Last season, they won their fifth consecutive AFC East title. Prior to 2020, the Bills had not won the AFC East since 1995.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have won the AFC East 13 times.

Miami's most recent AFC Division title came in 2008. Before that, the Dolphins hadn't won the AFC East championship since 2000.

New York Jets

The New York Jets have won the AFC East 4 times.

New York's most recent AFC Division title came in 2002. Notably, the Jets have fewer AFC East championships than the Indianapolis Colts (6) and the same as the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) -- teams who have not played in the division since 2001 and 1969, respectively.

AFC East Division Winner Betting Odds

Here are the latest AFC East Division Winner odds on FanDuel Sportsbook:

AFC East Winner 2025-26
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets

Odds/lines subject to change

