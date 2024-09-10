FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/10/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Today's main slate is led by Spencer Arrighetti ($10,100) and Pablo Lopez ($10,000).

Arrighetti's salary feels a bit hefty here. He ranks in the 81st percentile with a 27.5 strikeout percentage (K%), which is surely causing the inflated number, especially when he's reached 11 strikeouts in three of his last six starts. However, his 4.00 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 4.09 xFIP causes worry; Arrighetti posted a 21.22 xFIP (!) in his most recent outing.

Lopez, on the other end, is worth the top dollar. He carries the highest projected FanDuel points for tonight at 38.2. He's been over 42.0 FanDuel points in three consecutive starts, including a gaudy 58.0-point showing on August 24th. Lopez has recorded single-game xFIPs of 1.90, 3.38, and 1.38 over his last three games while averaging 7.0 strikeouts per start during the span. Tonight's opponent -- the Los Angeles Angels -- have the third-highest K% and third-fewest runs scored over the last 30 days.

Outside of the two top-dollar starts, Zac Gallen ($9,200) and Aaron Civale ($8,500) are a couple of solid options.

Gallen comes off a 55.0-FanDuel point performance, has not allowed a run in two of his last three starts, and is logging 8.0 strikeouts per game over his previous three outings. He faces the Texas Rangers, who have the 12th-fewest runs scored and 5th-fewest runs above average against four-seam fastballs (Gallen's most-used pitch) over the last 30 days. Gallen is even carrying the fourth-highest projected FanDuel points for Tuesday.

Civale has turned it up a notch over his last four starts with a 2.45 ERA. He's reached seven strikeouts in back-to-back games, as well. The San Francisco Giants have the second-fewest runs scored and second-highest K% over the last 30 days.

Rhett Lowder ($8,300) of the Cincinnati Reds is another option. While the rookie has only two starts under his belt, he's impressed with only one earned run. Pair this with the St. Louis Cardinals tied for the fifth-fewest runs scored over the last 30 days, and they are among the bottom-11 marks in runs above average against four-seam fastballs and sinkers (Lowder's top pitches).

Stacks to Target

