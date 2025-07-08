FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 7/8/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Hunter Brown ($10,800)

Hunter Brown is the clear SP1 on Tuesday's slate ahead of a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians, who have the 4th-worst wOBA (.298), 6th-worst wRC+ (91), and 14th-highest strikeout rate (21.7%) against right-handed pitching this season. Aside from Brown boasting the third-best SIERA (2.82), fourth-best WHIP (0.90), and third-highest strikeout rate (32.1%) among qualified pitchers, he's also posting an elite 2.14 xFIP, 0.76 WHIP, and 36.9% strikeout rate at home (compared to a 3.06 xFIP, 1.01 WHIP, and 28.8% strikeout rate on the road).

Seth Lugo ($9,700)

Although I could have interest in Robbie Ray ($10,300) if he isn't heavily rostered on Tuesday, Seth Lugo deserves some consideration, as the experienced hurler has the 16th-best SIERA (3.09) and 8th-highest strikeout rate (31.6%) in baseball over his last four starts since June 17. Additionally, Lugo will benefit from facing a Pittsburgh Pirates team that has the second-worst wOBA (.290), third-worst wRC+ (81), worst ISO (.107), and eighth-highest strikeout rate (22.7%) versus right-handed pitchers in 2025.

Nathan Eovaldi ($9,400)

Nathan Eovaldi is an interesting pitcher on Tuesday's slate due to the fact he could see a limited workload after reaching only 72 pitches in his most recent outing, but the upside is there against a Los Angeles Angels squad that has the second-highest strikeout rate (25.9%) versus righties. Being that the Angels are expected to deploy a ton of right-handed hitters in their lineup, it's worth noting that Eovaldi is registering a 2.54 xFIP, 0.76 WHIP, 26.7% strikeout rate, and 0.00 HR/9 to right-handed batters (compared to a 2.96 xFIP, 0.95 WHIP, 27.0% strikeout rate, and 0.95 HR/9 to left-handed batters).

Eury Perez ($7,700)

There could be some interest for Joey Cantillo ($6,500) as a salary-saving option at pitcher, but I don't love the matchup against the Houston Astros on the road. While Eury Perez certainly carries some risk due to his 11.8% walk rate and Tuesday's start taking place at Great American Ball Park, he's coming off his best outing of the 2025 campaign where he tallied 49 FanDuel points (FDPs) versus the Minnesota Twins, and his 3.02 xERA (compared to his 4.50 ERA) suggests his metrics could be trending upward moving forward.

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Nate Eaton ($2,300), Romy Gonzalez ($3,200), Roman Anthony ($2,900), and Ceddanne Rafaela ($3,200)

For the fourth consecutive game, the Boston Red Sox will square off against a left-handed starter, with Kyle Freeland (4.81 xERA and 43.2% hard-hit rate) set to start for the Colorado Rockies. Nate Eaton (132 wRC+ vs. LHP), Romy Gonzalez (224 wRC+), and Ceddanne Rafaela (120 wRC+) all have formidable splits versus southpaws while Roman Anthony shouldn't be ignored with his .354 xwOBA, 12.7% barrel rate, and 54.0% hard-hit rate across his first 102 plate appearances in the majors.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($3,900), Seiya Suzuki ($4,000), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,300), and Michael Busch ($3,300)

If salaries didn't matter, the Chicago Cubs would likely be my favorite team to stack against Simeon Woods Richardson, who resides in the 30th percentile in xERA (4.36), 36th percentile in strikeout rate (20.2%), 41st percentile in walk rate (8.8%), 10th percentile in barrel rate (11.5%), and 9th percentile in groundball rate (31.9%). Richardson has permitted a .371 wOBA, 1.69 HR/9, and 47.2% flyball rate to left-handed hitters -- favoring the lefties of the Cubs -- but Seiya Suzuki's splits versus righties (.295 ISO and 47.2% flyball rate) make him worth including in Chicago stacks.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Brendan Donovan ($2,800), Alec Burleson ($2,700), Lars Nootbaar ($2,900), and Nolan Gorman ($2,600)

Even though the Toronto Blue Jays are a team I could have interest in, weather could be a major concern in that game, and the St. Louis Cardinals are another team that provides us with much-needed salary relief. While the right-handed sluggers on the Cardinals shouldn't be overlooked against Jake Irvin, Irvin is giving up a .341 wOBA, 1.71 HR/9, and 46.5% flyball rate to left-handed sluggers with winds blowing out to right field at Busch Stadium on Tuesday.

Athletics

Players to Target: Lawrence Butler ($3,100), Brent Rooker ($3,300), Nick Kurtz ($3,200), and Shea Langeliers ($3,000)

I believe the Atlanta Braves are going to be more popular in Tuesday's showdown between the Braves and Athletics, so there could be some leverage in prioritizing the A's over Atlanta. Aside from winds blowing out to center field at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park (ninth in home run park factor in 2025), Didier Fuentes has produced a woeful 6.88 xERA, 17.2% strikeout rate, 11.6% barrel rate, 53.5% hard-hit rate, and 27.9% groundball rate across his first 3 starts and 12.0 innings pitched for the Braves.

