FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 6/10/25

Note: All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Max Fried ($10,600)

While the Kansas City Royals have the ninth-lowest strikeout rate (21.7%) against left-handed pitching this season, they also have the seventh-worst wOBA (.278), sixth-worst wRC+ (71), and second-worst ISO (.085) in that split. Max Fried does a fantastic job limiting walks and flyballs with a 85th percentile walk rate (5.6%) and 85th percentile groundball rate (51.8%), and he's earned a quality start in 9 of his 13 starts with the New York Yankees, giving him a solid floor on Tuesday's slate.

MacKenzie Gore ($10,000)

Despite Fried being a safer play -- at least on paper -- MacKenzie Gore comes with more strikeout upside. Though, he will face a New York Mets squad that has the 6th-lowest strikeout rate (20.0%), 9th-best wOBA (.322), 8th-best wRC+ (110), and 11th-best ISO (.148) versus southpaws. Along with Gore ranking in the 96th percentile in strikeout rate (35.5%) and 93rd percentile in whiff rate (34.2%), he's averaging a slate-high 40.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game, and he just tallied 52 FDPs versus a talented Chicago Cubs team in his last start.

Lance McCullers Jr. ($9,300)

Following a rough start to the campaign from his return from injuries in recent seasons, Lance McCullers has settled in nicely across his last 3 starts and 16.1 innings pitched, totaling 27 Ks, 5 earned runs allowed, and 5 walks allowed during that span. Although the Chicago White Sox have been a team to target with pitchers and McCullers can certainly shove in this matchup, there's an avenue where McCullers could struggle as the White Sox have tallied the 10th-best wOBA (.320), 11th-best wRC+ (104), 9th-lowest strikeout rate (21.0%), and 4th-highest walk rate (12.1%) over the last 7 days.

Griffin Canning ($8,700)

After a stretch of three starts in May where he failed to reach the sixth inning and scored fewer than 23 FDPs in each outing, Griffin Canning bounced back with an impressive 49 FDPs versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road in his last start. Canning can be volatile on the mound, but he excels with an 85th percentile groundball rate (51.8%), and the Washington Nationals are logging the 8th-worst wOBA (.304), 10th-worst wRC+ (94), and 4th-highest groundball rate (45.9%) across the last 30 days of action.

Stacks to Target

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Heliot Ramos ($4,400), Jung Ho Lee ($3,400), Matt Chapman ($3,800), and Tyler Fitzgerald ($3,200)

Carson Palmquist is set to make his fifth start of the campaign for the Colorado Rockies, and he's residing in the 5th percentile in xERA (5.87), 10th percentile in strikeout rate (16.1%), 14th percentile in walk rate (11.5%), 7th percentile in barrel rate (12.9%), and 7th percentile in groundball rate (30.6%) in his limited action. The San Francisco Giants figure to be the most popular team to stack on Tuesday at Coors Field, so don't be afraid to deploy some of the bottom-of-the-order hitters like Casey Schmitt ($2,700), Jerar Encarnacion ($2,900), Patrick Bailey ($2,800), and Tyler Fitzgerald to get a little different.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Zach Neto ($3,400), Nolan Schanuel ($2,900), Mike Trout ($3,200), and Logan O'Hoppe ($2,800)

Since the start of May, the entire Athletics' pitching staff owns the third-worst SIERA (4.41), worst WHIP (1.57), fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%), worst HR/9 (1.88), and worst barrel rate (11.2%), so I want to continue stacking against them as much as possible. Even though the Athletics have been using openers often, Mitch Spence (4.68 xERA and 10.8% barrel rate) is the current projected starter, and while the Halos have the highest strikeout rate (26.6%) versus righties, they also have the fifth-best ISO (.179) in that split.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,100), Ketel Marte ($4,000), Josh Naylor ($3,200), and Eugenio Suarez ($3,200)

The popularity surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks could shift with the Seattle Mariners electing to start rookie Logan Evans (4.97 xERA and 8.3% barrel rate) on Tuesday and Bryan Woo on Wednesday with Bryce Miller headed to the injured list. Along with Corbin Carroll (171 wRC+ vs. RHP), Ketel Marte (217 wRC+), Josh Naylor (145 wRC+), and Eugenio Suarez (142 wRC+) all having elite metrics versus right-handed pitchers, Seattle's relievers have the fifth-worst SIERA (4.01), third-worst barrel rate (12.0%), and worst hard-hit rate (50.4%) over the last 14 days.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Josh Lowe ($3,100), Brandon Lowe ($3,300), Jonathan Aranda ($3,200), and Jose Caballaro ($2,800)

Aside from Lucas Giolito registering an 18.0% strikeout rate (lowest mark of his career since 2018) and 7.2% swinging strike rate (lowest mark of his career since 2016), he's in the 6th percentile in xERA (5.80), 2nd percentile in xBA (.313), and 16th percentile in hard-hit rate (46.4%). With Giolito posting a dismal 4.64 xFIP, 2.33 WHIP, 14.8% strikeout rate, and 2.20 HR/9 at home this season, the Tampa Bay Rays stand out on Tuesday, especially with the sixth-best wOBA (.330) and sixth-best ISO (.182) throughout the last 30 days.

