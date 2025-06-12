Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 13

Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: ABC

The Indiana Pacers are 6-point underdogs for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Pacers have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 226.5 -230 +190

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (58.9%)

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 54 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, 44 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this year have hit the over on 44 of 82 set point totals (53.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better at home, covering 29 times in 42 home games, and 25 times in 40 road games.

At home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of road games (19 of 40 contests).

This year, Indiana is 19-21-1 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-22-1 ATS (.439).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over 53.7% of the time this year, both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins averages 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Pacers receive 20.2 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner averages 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

