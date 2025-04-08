FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/8/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($10,800)

Zack Wheeler continues to prove he's one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball, ranking in the 77th percentile in xERA (2.50), 80th percentile in xBA (.189), 94th percentile in strikeout rate (40.9%), and 77th percentile in walk rate (4.5%) across his first 2 starts and 13.0 innings pitched in 2025. On Tuesday, Wheeler will face an Atlanta Braves team that currently has the fourth-worst wOBA (.265), third-worst wRC+ (66), second-worst ISO (.103), and third-highest strikeout rate (27.1%) through their first nine contests.

Cole Ragans ($9,300)

Following a disappointing performance on Opening Day where he produced only 15 FanDuel points (FDPs), Cole Ragans bounced back in his second start, delivering 10 Ks and just 1 earned run in 5.0 innings pitched en route to 42 FDPs. Ragans will look to carry over his success from his last start into Tuesday's clash against a Minnesota Twins squad that has the second-worst wOBA (.263), fourth-worst wRC+ (68), seventh-worst ISO (.115), and seventh-highest CSW% (28.9%) so far.

Freddy Peralta ($9,000)

Using a starting pitcher that plays at Coors Field certainly carries some risk, but Freddy Peralta has looked fantastic to begin the new campaign, residing in the 90th percentile in xERA (1.75), 88th percentile in xBA (.163), and 87th percentile in strikeout rate (34.8%). Those elite metics could come in handy versus the Colorado Rockies, who have the 11th-worst wOBA (.295), 7th-worst wRC+ (74), 8th-worst ISO (.123), and highest strikeout rate (28.8%) in all of baseball across their first nine games.

Landen Roupp ($7,300)

Landen Roupp stands out as one of the best salary-saving options at pitcher on Tuesday after he racked up 8 Ks in 4.0 innings pitched in his first start of the season. Along with Roupp getting the nod at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, the Cincinnati Reds have the 5th-worst wOBA (.272), 2nd-worst wRC+ (66), 11th-worst ISO (.133), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (24.2%) through their first 11 contests in 2025.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($3,800), Geraldo Perdomo ($2,900), Pavin Smith ($2,700), and Josh Naylor ($3,100)

Besides the Coors matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Rockies, the Arizona Diamondbacks-Baltimore Orioles showdown appears to be a fun game to stack for Tuesday's slate. Even with the Diamondbacks not having Ketel Marte in the lineup, they should thrive against Charlie Morton, who is in the 21st percentile in xERA (5.86), 2nd percentile in average exit velocity (97.4 MPH), 13th percentile in barrel rate (16.0%), and 1st percentile in hard-hit rate (72.0%) with 9 earned runs allowed across his first 8.1 innings pitched.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Gunnar Henderson ($3,700), Adley Rutschman ($3,400), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,600), and Ryan Mountcastle ($2,600)

On the other side of that game, Merrill Kelly is coming off a start in which he coughed up 9 hits and 9 earned runs in just 3.2 innings of work, and the Orioles boast the fourth-best wRC+ (115) and third-best ISO (.188) against right-handed pitchers since the start of last season. Kelly currently sits in the second percentile in xERA (11.03), second percentile in strikeout rate (6.5%), and seventh percentile in barrel rate (19.4%), so plenty of runs could be featured in the battle between Baltimore and Arizona.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,200), Jonathan Aranda ($2,600), Kameron Misner ($2,200), and Jonny DeLuca ($2,500)

Despite Kyle Hendricks' ability to limit hard contact, he doesn't miss many bats and doesn't give up walks, giving the Tampa Bay Rays ample opportunities to put the ball in play in Tuesday's contest. While Brandon Lowe and Jonathan Aranda deserve attention near the top of Tampa Bay's batting order, Kameron Misner abd Jonny DeLuca can provide value in the latter part of the lineup, as they've both contributed double-digit FDPs in three of their last five outings.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Ian Happ ($3,400), Seiya Suzuki ($3,600), Kyle Tucker ($4,600), and Matt Shaw ($2,600)

The only reason the Chicago Cubs aren't my favorite team to stack on Tuesday is due to the cold weather at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs did put up seven runs in similar conditions versus the Texas Rangers on Monday. Patrick Corbin is expected to make his first start of the 2025 campaign, and he's posted a 5.10 xERA or worse in five consecutive seasons, and he was in the third percentile in hard-hit rate (46.7%) and fifth percentile in average exit velocity (90.8 MPH) just last season.

