FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/15/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schwellenbach ($10,800)

Spencer Schwellenbach is the highest-salaried arm on Tuesday's slate, but I still want to get there when I can. While the righty's only gotten up to 34 FanDuel points (FDP) in two of his three starts, he sandwiched a 10-K, 64-FDP gem in between those. That's the kind of upside we're chasing, and it could be realized in a road date with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays are 23rd in wRC+ (91) against right-handed pitching this season, and they've registered the league's lowest ISO (.087) in that split.

Jack Flaherty ($10,000)

The matchup could be better -- the Milwaukee Brewers are above-average in wRC+ (107) against righties -- but Jack Flaherty is dealing right now. He's cooked up 40+ FDP in both of his last two starts and has a stellar 1.62 ERA on the year despite two of his three outings coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Among main slate pitchers, Flaherty has the best SIERA (3.09) and K% (30.1%). That'll play against a Brewers side striking out at a league-average rate versus right-handed pitchers.

Jeffrey Springs ($9,400)

Jeffrey Springs' salary is more than reasonable for someone going up against the Chicago White Sox, especially for someone with a 55-FDP outing in his back pocket. That came on Opening Day -- he's since gone for 6 and 31 FDP -- but he's still running a 27.2% called + swinging-strike rate on the year. The White Sox are an ideal matchup for lefties as they're 27th in wRC+ (55) and have the fourth-highest K% (29.8%) against southpaws.

Landon Knack ($7,400)

The Colorado Rockies have the main slate's lowest implied total (3.2 runs) and have 6 runs total across their last 7 games away from Coors Field. They have baseball's worst wRC+ (41) and strikeout rate (32%) on the road, so I'd be lying if I said I wasn't interested in Landon Knack. The righty struggled in a start last week but was serviceable last season. Across 12 starts, Knack averaged 25.1 FDP per game and pitched to a 3.91 xERA. Our MLB DFS projections peg him for 30.2 FDP tonight, making him the top point-per-dollar value on the slate (4.08 FDP per $1,000).

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,500), Mookie Betts ($4,100), Freddie Freeman ($3,700), Will Smith ($3,000), and Michael Conforto ($2,800).

The Los Angeles Dodgers have Tuesday's highest implied team total (5.6) in a home date with Colorado's Ryan Feltner -- a righty with a below-average K% (20.8%) and wRC+ allowed (123). With a right-handed arm on the bump, look to build around Shohei Ohtani (.435 wOBA vs. RHP), Mookie Betts (.436), or Freddie Freeman (.502) and surround them with value options like Will Smith (.436) and Michael Conforto (.378).

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,600), Ben Rice ($3,300), Jazz Chisholm ($3,200), Jasson Dominguez ($2,700), and Trent Grisham ($2,600).

The New York Yankees could be pretty chalky with the wind blowing out against Michael Wacha, but there's real upside here. Wacha has a 5.19 SIERA through three starts, and he's let up a 50% fly-ball rate. Aaron Judge is the obvious building-block, but the Bronx Bombers otherwise have incredibly feasible salaries. Ben Rice (1.313 OPS vs. RHP) and Jasson Dominguez (.971) are my preferred secondary options, but don't sleep on Jazz Chisholm (.828) or Trent Grisham (1.390) if he cracks the starting lineup.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Brandon Lowe ($3,000), Junior Caminero ($2,800), Jonathan Aranda ($2,800), Christopher Morel ($2,600), and Kameron Misner ($2,600).

The Tampa Bay Rays exploded for 16 runs against the Boston Red Sox yesterday, and today's starter (Walker Buehler) is again someone they can pick on. Buehler is coming off his best start of the year but let up 9 runs and 14 hits across his first two starts. Against a righty, Jonathan Aranda (.524 wOBA vs. RHP) and Junior Caminero (.442) feel like priorities, and Christopher Morel (.410) and Brandon Lowe (.350) are fine complimentary pieces. I'd consider Kameron Misner (.530), too, after he homered twice yesterday.

