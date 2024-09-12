FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 9/12/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Well, I have to do a little mental gymnastics to get excited about any of the pitchers on this slate. Factoring in salary, the three I am most into are Gavin Williams ($7,500), Frankie Montas ($8,100) and Mitchell Parker ($8,100).

Montas is my favorite of the bunch. He is at the San Francisco Giants, a team with the second-highest strikeout rate in the second half (26.6%). Montas has been decent with the Milwaukee Brewers (4.00 SIERA and 25.6% K rate) after struggling for most of the season with the Cincinnati Reds (4.80 SIERA and 19.0% K rate). His K prop is at 5.5 with -128 odds on the over.

Parker has been decent for the Washington Nationals in his rookie campaign, generating a 4.24 SIERA, 21.0% strikeout rate and 6.7% walk rate. He gets a boost from a home date with the Miami Marlins. At home, Parker is permitting just a .286 wOBA (.349 on the road), and Miami's active roster is 29th in wOBA versus southpaws (.267) with the 7th-highest strikeout rate in the split (24.8%).

Williams hasn't quite lived up to his prospect billing, but he's still got a 23.8% K rate and 11.3% swinging-strike rate through his first 142 MLB frames. While Williams has had some blowup outings lately, he's also had a tough schedule, and it should be easier sledding today versus the Tampa Bay Rays, a team whose active roster is 28th in wOBA since the break (.286).

Stacks to Target

