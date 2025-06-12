FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 6/12/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate, which starts at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Framber Valdez, Astros ($10,600)

There's a clear top two at pitcher tonight -- Framber Valdez and Tarik Skubal ($11,200). With Valdez facing the Chicago White Sox, I give him the edge. Chicago is last in wOBA versus southpaws (.271) with the ninth-highest strikeout rate in the split (24.2%). The White Sox have a lowly 2.87-run implied total, the lowest of the night. Framber is rolling so far this year, pitching to a 3.25 SIERA and 25.1% strikeout rate. Our MLB DFS projections have him forecasted for 38.8 FanDuel points, 1.0 more than Skubal.

Will Warren, Yankees ($8,200)

After the slate's top two, I like the idea of going all the way down to one of Will Warren or Jacob Misiorowski. Starting with Warren, the New York Yankees' rookie righty has excellent underlying numbers this season, including a 3.54 SIERA and 29.4% strikeout rate. He's on the road versus a Kansas City Royals offense that sits 25th in wOBA (.304) versus RHP, although they have the second-lowest K rate in the split (17.9%).

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers ($7,700)

Misiorowski, a highly touted prospect, is making his debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. Misiorowski's Triple-A numbers are excellent as he generated a 31.6% K rate and 14.7% swinging-strike rate en route to a 3.75 xFIP. On the negative, the Cards are a difficult matchup because St. Louis boasts the 10th-best wOBA (.325) and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.1%) versus RHP. However, the Cardinals' 3.98 implied total is a number we can feel good about.

Stacks to Target

Detroit Tigers

Players to Target: Kerry Carpenter ($3,300), Riley Greene ($3,400), Parker Meadows ($3,000), Wenceel Perez ($2,800)

The Detroit Tigers get a big park-factor boost at Camden Yards and have a 4.68 implied total for a date with Dean Kremer. Kremer has been blah this year, recording a 4.42 SIERA and 16.8% strikeout rate. Lefties are mauling him to the tune of a .390 wOBA, 41.0% fly-ball rate and 1.69 dingers per nine. All four of the listed players will hit from the left side against Kremer, and both Kerry Carpenter (+285) and Riley Greene (+340) have pretty short odds to hit a home run.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($5,000), Ben Rice ($3,200), Jazz Chisholm ($3,400) and Anthony Volpe ($3,000)

The Yankees hold a slate-best 4.88 implied total against Seth Lugo. After a big 2024 campaign, Lugo has taken a step back this year, struggling to miss bats (7.2% swinging-strike rate). The only problem with the Yankees is that it's tough to roster Aaron Judge alongside Valdez or Skubal -- a roster build that starts Framber-Judge leaves you an average salary of $2,771 for the rest of your lineup. As a result, I'll likely go a little lighter on the Yanks, but in lineups where I use a value arm, it'll be way easier to get to Judge.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Christian Walker ($2,700), Isaac Paredes ($3,300), Jose Altuve ($2,900), Jeremy Pena ($3,300)

Not only do the Houston Astros have a chance to go off against Davis Martin, but their salaries make them a good fit in Framber/Skubal builds. Martin owns a 4.33 SIERA and 15.6% strikeout rate. While Walker's first year with the Astros hasn't gone all that well thus far, he's showing this game's shortest home run odds (+390), and he's heating up, posting a .347 wOBA in June. Our model likes Isaac Paredes, ranking him as the slate's third-best bat.

