2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Padres at Diamondbacks on Friday 6/13/25

Betting Picks for Padres at Diamondbacks

Josh Naylor has been superb versus righties this year, and he can take advantage of a matchup with Stephen Kolek.

Kolek has pitched 42 innings this season, and he's struggled to a 4.41 SIERA and 16.8% strikeout rate. Lefties have rocked him for a .355 wOBA and 1.53 dingers per nine innings over a small sample of 86 total batters faced.

Naylor is having a quality campaign. He's dropped his K rate to 12.6% and boasts a career-best .359 wOBA. He's been particularly lethal against RHP, producing a .392 wOBA in the split along with a 39.9% hard-hit rate. Seven of his eight homers have come with the platoon advantage. He goes up even another level when he's at home versus righties, generating a 43.5% hard-hit rate and .444 wOBA in the split.

The Padres are a brutal matchup for strikeouts, sitting with the third-lowest K rate against RHP (18.5%). Ryne Nelson's K prop certainly accounts for that -- but maybe not enough.

Splitting time between the bullpen and rotation, Nelson has been good this year, pitching to a 3.88 SIERA. But the strikeouts haven't been there when he starts. In four starts, he's got 11 punchouts in 19 innings. He's yet to top 84 pitches in a start.

Not a high-K guy in the first place, facing a low-strikeout team and on a shorter leash, Nelson should have a tough time getting to four strikeouts tonight.

