3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 6/13/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

A lot of attention -- rightfully -- will swing to the Atlanta Braves' side of this prop market. The Colorado Rockies might be able to do some damage, too.

Bryce Elder is a vulnerable target. Elder's an odd mix of a groundball guy (53.1% rate) that also has permitted 1.41 HR/9. He's 40th percentile or worse in hard-hit (46.1%) and barrel (9.0%) rates allowed. Righties, specifically, have a .322 wOBA and .772 OPS against him.

Not wanting to get crazy with Rockies team expectations, Hunter Goodman props are the next-best option. Goodman has a .999 OPS, .324 ISO, and 45.3% hard-hit rate against righties in the past 30 days. Most importantly of all for this prop, his walk rate (3.9%) is tiny in the sample.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 1.99 total median bases from him on Friday. Plus money for Colorado's best bat in the split is extremely attractive.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Call it a hunch or seeking value opposite the public. Freddy Peralta is a great pitcher, but handing him a quality start against the St. Louis Cardinals might be overselling his current form.

Peralta's now completed six innings in consecutive starts, but overall, it's a tad bumpy. He's got a 4.40 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in his last five starts with a 12.2% barrel rate allowed. The righty has survived a lot of loud outs recently.

Plus, St. Louis is a pretty strong matchup. In the last 30 days, the Cards' .714 team OPS in the split is right around the league average, and their tiny strikeout rate (19.4%) is a good showing of plate discipline to drive up his pitch count.

We've got Peralta projected for just 5.58 innings on Friday, implying a -106 chance that he fails to meet 6.0 innings.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

MLB's fourth-best park for hitters welcomes the San Diego Padres to town, and they've got a decent matchup to score.

Ryne Nelson's 4.60 ERA is actually worse than his SIERA (3.88), but the home park likely factors into that equation. Nelson's hard-hit (41.2%) and contact (81.6%) rates are still quite high, and he isn't missing many bats with an 8.6% swinging-strike rate.

Projected in San Diego's three hole, Manny Machado can drive in a run. He's done just that a team-high 13 times over the last 30 days against right-handed pitching -- a sample comprising of 82 plate appearances (PAs). Machado has totaled an .897 OPS and .197 ISO in this sample.

FDR projects Machado for 0.79 RBI on Friday, implying closer to -120 odds for at least one.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.