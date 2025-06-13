3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 6/13/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

We'll be riding the hot hand in Friday's Baltimore Orioles-Los Angeles Angels matchup by taking Jo Adell to hit a dinger. Adell, a former first-round pick, has yet to show consistency in the majors, but the hard-hitting righty is currently recording career-best marks in wOBA (.335), wRC+ (113), ISO (.250), barrel rate (14.2%), and hard-hit rae (47.8%).

Against right-handed pitching, Adell is notching an impressive .353 wOBA, 126 wRC+, .253 ISO, and 41.4% flyball rate (compared to a .249 wOBA, 54 wRC+, .235 ISO, and 43.5% flyball rate against left-handed pitching). With Charlie Morton expected to draw another start for the Orioles, Adell is poised to continue his recent stretch of success at the plate, as he's earned the 4th-best barrel rate (24.1%), 25th-best hard-hit rate (55.2%), and 6th-highest flyball rate (58.6%) over the last 14 days.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Aside from winds blowing from right to left at Camden Yards -- which could have potential weather concerns -- Morton is permitting a .369 wOBA and 1.73 HR/9 to righties in 2025. On top of that, Morton is giving up a 1.77 HR/9 and 39.3% flyball rate at home (compared to 1.33 HR/9 and 29.7% flyball rate on the road).

Despite pitching at Coors Field when taking the mound for home games, German Marquez has produced worse numbers on the road, sporting a 4.95 xFIP, 1.93 WHIP, .415 wOBA, and 1.07 HR/9 in away contests (compared to a 4.78 xFIP, 1.40 WHIP, .340 wOBA, and 0.92 HR/9 at home). Marquez is also giving up a .396 wOBA, 5.46 xFIP, 1.42 HR/9, and 40.0% flyball rate to lefties, paving the way for Matt Olson to hit a moonshot.

On the season, Olson is logging a .355 wOBA, 127 wRC+, .223 ISO, and 41.7% flyball rate versus right-handed pitching. Across the last 30 days, Olson also has the 19th-highest average exit velocity (93.9 MPH), 6th-best barrel rate (21.1%), and 13th-best hard-hit rate (57.7%).

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Since the start of last season, Olson has excelled against Marquez's pitch mix, posting a .243 ISO or better and .361 wOBA or better versus Marquez's three primary pitches (knuckle curve, four-seam fastball, and sinker) when facing left-handed hitters. While there are potential weather concerns in Friday's matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies, Colorado's relievers are tallying the seventh-worst HR/9 (1.36) and fifth-worst barrel rate (9.5%).

Stephen Kolek is an extreme groundball pitcher with a 93rd percentile groundball rate (56.8%) and the San Diego Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball. However, Kolek does rank in the 9th percentile in average exit velocity (91.6 MPH), 15th percentile in strikeout rate (16.8%), and 7th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.8%) ahead of a date with a talented Arizona Diamondbacks lineup.

When facing left-handed hitters, Kolek is registering a .355 wOBA, 1.81 WHIP, and 1.53 HR/9 (compared to a .214 wOBA, 0.82 WHIP, and 0.00 HR/9 against right-handed hitters). Taking that into account, there's some value in backing Ketel Marte to swat a ball over the fence in Friday's bout.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Up to this point, Marte has annihilated righties to the tune of a .484 wOBA, 215 wRC+, .347 ISO, and 39.0% flyball rate. Along with Marte boasting the sixth-best ISO (.333) and ninth-best barrel rate (19.2%) across the last 30 days, 12 of the last 19 batted balls that have been put in play for Kolek have been hit at 92-plus MPH.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.