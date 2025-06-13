FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for NRFI/YRFI Wager Today 6/13/25

The MLB is in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Friday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on an “NRFI/YRFI” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 13th, 2025!

There is a full slate of games to consider for this boost, including a St. Louis Cardinals-Milwaukee Brewers clash at 8:10pm ET. Righty Erick Fedde (3-5, 3.54 ERA) is expected to start for the visiting Cards, whereas Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.69 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Brew Crew.

Full Cardinals-Brewers NRFI odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Check out today's best NRFI Bets at FanDuel Research.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on an "NRFI/YRFI" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 13th, 2025.

Eligible markets can be found under the "First Inning Fridays" tab on the MLB Home Page.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 6/13/25

Here are the MLB games being played on June 13th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-220) -104 -112 6.5 Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-182) -102 -116 8.5 Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 (-205) +100 -118 8 Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+105) +154 -184 10.5 Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets -1.5 (+118) +146 -174 8 Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+168) +110 -130 8 New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+140) +122 -144 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 10:00 PM ET on June 13th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.