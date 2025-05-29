FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 5/29/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler, Phillies ($10,600)

A home date with the Atlanta Braves is a tough spot, but Zack Wheeler still gets the SP1 nod for me tonight. Wheeler has been outstanding this year, pitching to a 2.50 SIERA, 32.7% strikeout rate and 13.7% swinging-strike rate. He's scored at least 46.0 FanDuel points in four straight games, and while Atlanta's offense is good, they're not elite as they're 10th in wOBA (.323) against RHP with the 13th-highest K rate in the split (21.7%). Our MLB DFS projections have Wheeler scoring a slate-leading 39.4 FanDuel points -- 5.8 more than anyone else.

MacKenzie Gore, Nationals ($10,000)

After Wheeler, it's a difficult choice between Chris Sale ($9,900) and MacKenzie Gore for the SP2. You can make a strong case for both. I give Gore a slight edge. Gore is throwing in pitcher-friendly Seattle versus a Seattle Mariners offense that has the eighth-highest K rate versus LHP (25.1%). Gore has punched out exactly nine hitters in three of his past four outings, and that K upside gives him an excellent ceiling.

Shane Baz, Rays ($8,100)

Shane Baz and Jacob Lopez ($7,500) are both viable value plays. I lean Baz between the two of them. Baz is taking on the Houston Astros, and it's not the same Astros as previous years, with Houston sitting just 18th in wOBA versus RHP (.315). Plus, there's a chance Christian Walker is out today after exiting early yesterday. Baz boasts a 4.03 SIERA and 22.3% strikeout rate. He's flashed elite single-game upside as he's amassed double-digit Ks twice this season.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,300), Anthony Santander ($2,700), Bo Bichette ($2,900) and George Springer ($2,900)

Admittedly, I'm not super high on the Toronto Blue Jays, but with no teams holding an implied total above 4.00, the Jays' 4.75 clip stands out in a big way. Plus, their salaries make them a good fit alongside an ace. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the main attraction versus lefty Jacob Lopez. Vladdy is demolishing southpaws in 2025, putting up a .407 wOBA in the split. George Springer is also doing work in the split, notching a .463 wOBA over a small sample.

Washington Nationals

Players to Target: James Wood ($4,000), C.J. Abrams ($3,600), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,000) and Robert Hassell ($2,200)

The Washington Nationals' implied total is only 3.64, but I'm bullish on them in their clash with Emerson Hancock. Hancock, a righty, has a lowly 15.7% K rate and is surrendering a .419 wOBA to left-handed hitters. That puts James Wood, C.J. Abrams and Nathaniel Lowe in a really good spot. Wood has mashed his way to a .421 wOBA with the platoon advantage while Abrams has a .385 wOBA in the split. Robert Hassell III is a decent salary-saving option.

