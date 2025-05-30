Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Boston Red Sox.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (26-29) vs. Boston Red Sox (27-31)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | BOS: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | BOS: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154)

ATL: -1.5 (+128) | BOS: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-3, 3.68 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 5.27 ERA

The probable starters are Grant Holmes (3-3) for the Braves and Lucas Giolito (1-1) for the Red Sox. Holmes' team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Giolito's five starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Giolito starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64.2%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Braves, Boston is the underdog at +136, and Atlanta is -162 playing at home.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Red Sox are -154 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +128.

Braves versus Red Sox, on May 30, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 22 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 54 chances this season.

The Braves are 25-29-0 against the spread in their 54 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 7-10 in those games.

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 58 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-29-2).

The Red Sox have a 29-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 50 hits and an OBP of .428, both of which lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with five walks.

Matt Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in the major leagues.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .241 with a .361 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Albies heads into this game with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Riley has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up an on-base percentage of .409, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .287 and slugging .523.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 31st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran is slugging .429 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .255 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks.

Ceddanne Rafaela has nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .232.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/7/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/10/2023: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/9/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

