FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 5/1/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Paul Skenes ($10,400)

The Chicago Cubs aren't typically a team we want to target with pitchers, but Paul Skenes is coming off a performance where he produced a season-high 9 Ks and 56 FanDuel points against the daunting lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Among pitchers with 30-plus innings to begin this season, Skenes possesses the third-best WHIP (0.80), seventh-best xFIP (2.46), and seventh-best SIERA (2.56).

Shane Baz ($10,000)

It appears we're witnessing a breakout campaign from Shane Baz, who is in the 89th percentile in xERA (2.44), 95th percentile in xBA (.177), and 89th percentile in strikeout rate (31.6%) across his first 5 starts and 29.1 innings pitched. Even though the Kansas City Royals were a formidable team against right-handed pitching a season ago, they are registering the worst wOBA (.279), second-worst wRC+ (74), and second-worst ISO (.103) in that split to begin the 2025 season.

Chad Patrick ($7,800)

Chad Patrick hasn't been overly impressive since joining the rotation for the Milwaukee Brewers, but he'll be a viable salary-saving option on Thursday due to a favorable matchup versus the Chicago White Sox. Up to this point, the White Sox have posted the fourth-worst wOBA (.285), fifth-worst wRC+ (82), fourth-worst ISO (.114), and fifth-highest strikeout rate when facing right-handed pitchers.

Colin Rea ($7,300)

Although it remains to be seen if Colin Rea can continue his recent stretch of success on the mound, he tallied a combined 17 strikeouts while coughing up only 2 earned runs over his last 3 starts -- which came against the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Dodgers. On Thursday, Rea will square off against a Pittsburgh Pirates squad that doesn't have many dangerous hitters outside of Oneil Cruz, as they are logging the fifth-worst wOBA (.294), fourth-worst wRC+ (82), and fifth-worst ISO (.116) versus right-handed hurlers.

Stacks to Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Jackson Chourio ($3,700), Christian Yelich ($3,700), William Contreras ($3,100), and Rhys Hoskins ($2,800)

Arguably the worst pitcher on this slate is Sean Burke, who resides in the 1st percentile in xERA (7.89), 6th percentile in xBA (.311), 15th percentile in strikeout rate (16.0%), and 6th percentile in barrel rate (15.4%). With Burke coughing up a .403 wOBA and 2.51 HR/9 to right-handed batters (compared to a .333 wOBA and 2.13 HR/9 to left-handed batters), I want to center most of my attention on the righties in Milwaukee, so I don't mind mixing in Caleb Durbin ($2,700) in wraparound stacks.

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Steven Kwan ($3,200), Nolan Jones ($2,500), Jose Ramirez ($3,600), and Kyle Manzardo ($3,000)

Although weather could be an issue in the showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to be on the mound for Minnesota, which makes Cleveland's lineup an enticing option if the game plays. Richardson ranks in the 15th percentile in xERA (5.64), 11th percentile in average exit velocity (91.7 MPH), 2nd percentile in barrel rate (19.2%), and 4th percentile in hard-hit rate (52.1%), while he's also permitting a .452 wOBA, 2.00 HR/9, and 52.9% flyball rate versus lefties.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Wyatt Langford ($3,600), Josh Jung ($2,900), Jonah Heim ($2,900), and Marcus Semien ($2,600)

The Texas Rangers haven't been dominant at the plate like they've been in recent years, but Jeffrey Springs is expected to start for the Athletics, and he's coughed up three-plus earned runs in five consecutive outings. Besides Springs sitting in the 38th percentile in xERA (4.32) and 42nd percentile in barrel rate (9.0%), he's recording a .374 wOBA and 1.93 HR/9 to right-handed hitters (compared to a .249 wOBA and 0.00 HR/9 to left-handed hitters).

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Chandler Simpson ($2,700), Brandon Lowe ($2,700), Junior Caminero ($2,900), and Jonathan Aranda ($3,100)

While I'll have exposure to the righties on the St. Louis Cardinals if their game is played, the Tampa Bay Rays do stand out a bit on this slate due to the warm weather at Steinbrenner Field, which has the eighth-best home run park factor in baseball early in the 2025 season. Considering that Seth Lugo has a .326 wOBA, 2.05 HR/9, and 45.2% flyball rate against lefties, I'll have plenty of interest in the left-handed batters in Tampa Bay's lineup in this contest.

