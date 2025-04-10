FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 4/10/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Chris Bassitt ($10,000)

Chris Bassitt produced just a 22.2% strikeout rate and 8.7% swinging-strike rate in 2024, but through his first 2 starts and 12.2 innings pitched in 2025, he's logged an impressive 31.4% strikeout rate and 11.1% swinging-strike rate. It's also worth noting that Bassitt's first two starts this season have come against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, so there's reason to believe that he can contain a Boston Red Sox team on Thursday that has the 9th-best wOBA (.322) and 11th-best wRC+ (106) through their first 13 contests.

Michael Wacha ($8,600)

Similar to my recommendation of Seth Lugo for Wednesday's main slate, listing Michael Wacha is more about the matchup than it is about Wacha's skill set, with the Minnesota Twins sporting the 4th-worst wOBA (.267), 6th-worst wRC+ (74), and 10th-worst ISO (.124) across their first 12 games this season. Although Wacha is in the 33rd percentile in xERA (5.01) and 29th percentile in strikeout rate (17.1%) over his first 2 starts and 9.2 innings pitched, Lugo put up a solid 29 FanDuel points (FDPs) on Wednesday with similar metrics.

Gavin Williams ($8,400)

Given the lack of confident pitching options we have to choose from on Thursday's main slate, Gavin Williams should be mentioned by default due to a matchup versus a Chicago White Sox squad that has the worst wOBA (.273), worst wRC+ (75), worst ISO (.123), and 13th-highest strikeout rate (23.7%) against right-handed pitching since the start of last season. With the Cleveland Guardians being the biggest favorites among the team's playing on Thursday, Williams has an increased chance to earn a victory, which is why FanDuel Research's projections have him listed as the best point-per-dollar value play (3.4x value) among pitchers.

Stacks to Target

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Brice Turang ($3,500), Jackson Chourio ($4,100), Christian Yelich ($4,000), and William Contreras ($3,700)

The Milwaukee Brewers have certainly enjoyed their stay at Coors Field so far, outscoring the Colorado Rockies 24-3 in the first two games of the series. Ryan Feltner is set to take the mound for Colorado on Thursday, and he resides in the 15th percentile in average exit velocity (92.8 MPH), 40th percentile in barrel rate (9.1%), and 31st percentile in hard-hit rate (45.5%) through his first two starts, clearing the way for Milwaukee to have another productive outing at the plate.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,300), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), Salvador Perez ($3,100), and Michael Massey ($2,700)

Bailey Ober has been shaky to begin the 2025 campaign, ranking in the 17th percentile in xERA (6.32), 20th percentile in walk rate (13.9%), 19th percentile in barrel rate (13.0%), and 8th percentile in hard-hit rate (56.5%) while failing to pitch more than 4.0 innings in either of his first two starts. With winds expected to be blowing hard from left to right at Kauffman Stadium during Thursday's contest, that could favor lefties like Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Nolan Schanuel ($2,800), Mike Trout ($4,000), Jorge Soler ($2,900), and Kyren Paris ($2,900)

On a smaller slate, we'll need to get different somewhere, and the Los Angeles Angels are showing signs of being a somewhat boom-or-bust team, posting the 4th-best ISO (.189) and 14th-best wRC+ (104) across their first 11 games. Aside from the Angels being involved in one of the warmer weather games, Zack Littell isn't going to miss many bats with a strikeout rate of 22.0% or lower in each of the last four seasons, and there aren't many hitters who are hotter than Kyren Paris right now.

