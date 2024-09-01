FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 9/1/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

This slate rules from the perspective of really making you decide where it's best to spend salary. There is a marquee option at pitcher and plenty of quality stacks.

That marquee man is Dylan Cease ($10,300) within a friendly matchup in baseball's third-best park for pitching. Cease takes his 3.33 expected ERA (xERA) and 30.6% strikeout rate on the road to face the Tampa Bay Rays, who have fallen apart against righties since the trade deadline, per their .639 team OPS and 26.1% team K rate in the split. He should shove.

I don't even know if he'll be extraordinarily popular as many seek safety in Sean Manaea ($10,000) behind him. The lefty's matchup couldn't get any better against the Chicago White Sox; I'm just a bit perturbed by his own 39.0% hard-hit rate allowed and reputation of blowup starts. I prefer Cease, but he's another quality five-digit option.

The tricky part is finding a value pitcher worth consideration if we want to load up on a couple of these unbelievable stacks.

Mitch Keller ($8,600) can help with that a bit. It's easy to see a path for a nice day for his 3.93 xERA when the Cleveland Guardians have a dismal .660 team OPS against righties in the past 30 days. They just haven't whiffed much in those parameters (20.5% K rate).

A dart way down the board I don't mind is Cooper Criswell ($6,900) of the Boston Red Sox. He's visiting the Detroit Tigers' .725 team OPS against righties over the past month (11th-worst in MLB), and Criswell is a reliable hurler that gets groundballs (49.6% rate), limits hard contact (36.6% rate allowed), and prevents homers (0.87 HR/9 allowed). He's a high-floor value play to look at if you're assuming the stacks shine.

Stacks to Target

