FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 6/29/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Framber Valdez ($9,700)

Adding to the broken record I've become in today's MLB best bets, the Chicago Cubs can't hit lefties. They're bottom 10 in OPS (.622) and strikeout rate (24.0%) against left-handed pitching in the past 30 days. Enter Framber Valdez, one of the best in the entire sport. Valdez's 3.44 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) is a good show of strength, and the southpaw has recorded nine straight outings above 30 FanDuel points (FDP) entering today's friendly matchup.

Spencer Strider ($9,500)

It seems that Spencer Strider is back. The mustachioed righty has now fanned at least eight batters in three straight starts, and the inconsistent Philadelphia Phillies (still without Bryce Harper) aren't too scary. Philly has punched out at the 13th-highest rate (22.3%) against righties in the past 30 days. He's got more whiff upside than Valdez, but the Phils' 3.79-run implied total is a bit high when his hard-hit rate allowed (42.0%) is definitely sketchy.

Nick Lodolo ($8,700)

Though Andrew Abbott didn't get particularly deep into yesterday's game, he still allowed just one earned over 5.0 innings. The Cincinnati Reds will turn to a second consecutive lefty in Nick Lodolo (3.76 SIERA) today, and that's particularly enticing against a San Diego Padres lineup with a .615 OPS against lefties in the past month. Quietly, Lodolo has also punched out six-plus in two of his last three starts, signaling a potential return to previous whiff-heavy form.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($4,800), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,500), Ben Rice ($3,200), and Trent Grisham ($3,100)

Oh boy. The New York Yankees' implied team total (6.29) is massive as they've been muted for a couple of days. Luis Severino's 2.27 road ERA is a bit of a cause for concern, but oddsmakers are making a stand in MLB's second-best park for homers. As usual, Aaron Judge should be an extremely popular one-off option, so tournament stacks without him -- for differentiation purposes -- might be the move.

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,400), Bo Bichette ($3,100), Addison Barger ($3,100), and Nathan Lukes ($2,500)

Yesterday was a nightmare for the Toronto Blue Jays between Chris Bassitt's blowup and a single run off a weak Boston Red Sox pitching staff. In baseball, there's always tomorrow, and this tomorrow features Walker Buehler (4.57 SIERA) and an implied total of 5.00 runs at MLB's second best venue for hitters. I want a piece of a potential Jays rebound effort.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,800), Heliot Ramos ($3,300), Mike Yastrzemski ($3,000), and Willy Adames ($3,000)

The San Francisco Giants haven't particularly broken out in this series with the lowly Chicago White Sox, but Jonathan Cannon affords a great opportunity. Cannon coughed up 1.55 HR/9 with elevated flyball (45.6%) and hard-hit (44.4%) rates allowed before this latest stint on the IL. As always, the Pale Hose 'pen (4.30 xFIP in last 30 days) is always a decent bonus for a stack against them.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.