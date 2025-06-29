2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Sparks on Sunday 6/29/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Sparks

I'll pass on an efficiently lined spread and total from two of the WNBA's bottom feeders that, largely, struggle on both ends of the floor.

This environment should be pretty good for scoring if the game stays tight, though. The Sky have struggled on the defensive end all season with the league's second-worst defensive rating (109.9 DRTG). They've, to likely their own detriment, also played at the fourth-fastest pace in W (96.0) for a roster loaded with bigs. Go figure.

Kelsey Plum is L.A.'s main scorer, but she's in the midst of a 14-for-46 stretch (30.1%) from deep in June. The Sky are an excellent defense to shake one, ceding the second-most three-point attempts per game to guards (16.1).

Plum splashed six treys in a May matchup with the Sky, and the visitors have since lost Courtney Vandersloot (knee) for the season. At 2.8 projected made threes from Rotowire, the extreme plus money on Plum's prop for triples is a great deal.

On the other side, Angel Reese is starting to show casual fans why Caitlin Clark isn't the only 2024 rookie tracking for an outstanding WNBA career.

This month, Reese is in the midst of a stretch where she's averaging 14.2 points and 14.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. The only thing that's stopped her in this market are lopsided results as Chicago struggle to keep pace. There's no denying this team is bad.

However, the 5-11 Sparks aren't juggernauts themselves. This spread is 6.0 points, and it's a good one for Reese to do some damage. In addition to L.A.'s top-four pace (96.3) and bottom-four DRTG (106.9), the Sparks are allowing the second-most points (43.6) and fourth-most boards (16.2) to opposing forwards.

Rotowire projects Reese for a whopping 14.1 points and 16.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes on Sunday. This betting line makes more sense looking at box score totals than per-minute pace; Reese is annihilating it when the game stays close.

